From bananas to cheese: How long foods stay in your digestive system

Have you noticed how a heavy, cheesy meal can leave you feeling full for hours, yet a banana may seem to vanish from your stomach in no time? The difference lies in how long foods take to travel through the digestive system. Some are broken down quickly, leaving you hungry soon after, while others linger, sometimes causing bloating or sluggishness.

The basics of digestion

Digestion is the process by which your body breaks down food and drink into smaller molecules so nutrients can be absorbed. It happens in stages:

Mouth and oesophagus – chewing begins, saliva starts breaking down starch, and food travels to the stomach.

Stomach – food mixes with acids and enzymes, especially breaking down proteins. Small intestine – most nutrients are absorbed here. Large intestine (colon) – water and electrolytes are absorbed, and the rest is prepared for excretion. “It usually takes around four hours for food to move from the stomach into the small intestine, marking the first stage of digestion. From there, it can take another six to twelve hours, sometimes longer, to travel through the small intestine and reach the large intestine. Finally, waste products may pass out of the body the following day, or in some cases, even the day after,” shared Dr Rahul Poddar, general and laparoscopic surgeon at Poddar Nursing Home, Ghaziabad. The time period for the whole process depends on the type of food, fibre and fat content, hydration, activity levels, age, hormones, and overall health.

How long foods and drinks take to digest “Every bite of food you take spends a different amount of time digesting, varying from just 20 minutes to over five hours. Understanding this helps with better meal planning, energy balance & weight management,” shares Dr Abhishek Katakwar, associate director of bariatric & metabolic Surgery at Asian Institute of Gastroenterology Pvt Ltd (AIG Hospitals), Hyderabad. Quick-digestion (20–60 min): Fruits & watery veggies like watermelon, cucumber, oranges, apples, banana. Moderate-digestion (1–3 hrs): Grains & lean proteins like rice, pasta, milk, beans, quinoa, eggs. Slow-digestion (3–5 hrs): Meats, nuts, cheese & fatty foods like chicken, steak, pork, lentils.

Digestion time for common foods and drinks Water - When the stomach is empty, it leaves immediately and passes into the intestines. Fruit or vegetable juices – 15 to 20 minutes Vegetable broth – 15 to 20 minutes Blended salad, blended vegetables or fruits – 20 to 30 minutes Fruits Watermelon – 20 minutes

Other melons – 30 minutes

Oranges – 30 minutes

Grapefruit, grapes – 30 minutes

Apples, pears – 30 minutes

Peaches, cherries – 40 minutes Vegetables Raw tossed salad – 30 to 40 minutes

Tomatoes, lettuce – 30 to 40 minutes

Cucumber, celery – 30 to 40 minutes

Red or green pepper – 30 to 40 minutes

Carrots, beets – 50 minutes

Butternut squash – 60 minutes

Corn, potatoes – 60 minutes

Sweet potatoes, yam – 60 minutes

Chestnuts – 60 minutes Steamed or lightly cooked vegetables

Leafy vegetables – 40 minutes

Zucchini, broccoli – 45 minutes

Cauliflower – 45 minutes

String beans – 45 minutes Grains Brown rice, millet – 90 minutes

Buckwheat, cornmeal, oats – 90 minutes Legumes and beans Lentils, lima beans, chickpeas – 90 minutes

Peas, pigeon peas – 90 minutes

Kidney beans – 90 minutes

Soybeans – 2 hours Seeds and nuts Sunflower seeds, pumpkin (pepita) – 2 hours

Sesame seeds – 2 hours

Almonds, filberts – 2 hours

Peanuts (raw), cashews – 2 hours

Brazil nuts, walnuts, pecans – 2.5 to 3 hours Dairy Skim milk – 90 minutes

Cottage cheese, low-fat cheese – 90 minutes

Ricotta – 90 minutes

Whole milk cottage cheese – 2 hours

Whole milk hard cheese – 4 to 5 hours Animal proteins

Egg yolk – 30 minutes

Whole egg – 45 minutes

Lean fish (cod, scrod, flounder) – 30 minutes

Fatty fish (salmon, trout, herring) – 45 to 60 minutes

Chicken (without skin) – 1.5 to 2 hours

Turkey (without skin) – 2 to 2.25 hours

Beef, lamb – 3 to 4 hours

Pork – 4.5 to 5 hours While these are the times food spends mainly in the stomach and small intestine, full transit through your digestive system can take 12–48 hours or more. Digestion differs for men, women, children Men – tend to digest food slightly faster due to higher muscle mass and metabolic rate, though differences are modest.

Women – often experience slower gastric emptying and may feel fuller for longer. Hormones such as oestrogen and progesterone, especially during pregnancy or menstrual cycles, can slow things down. Children – usually digest food more quickly than adults. Their metabolism is faster, they have smaller digestive tracts, and their bodies need constant energy for growth. “Digestion slows down with age as muscle strength and enzyme activity decline in older adults. Medications and reduced activity can also add to slower motility,” said Dr Katakwar. Simple ways to improve your digestion Experts share tips for smoother, healthier digestion Eat a fibre-rich diet with fruits, vegetables, legumes and whole grains.

Stay hydrated - water keeps digestion moving.

Move your body with regular exercise; even a short walk after meals helps.

Chew thoroughly and eat slowly, so your stomach doesn’t have to work as hard.

Go easy on fatty, heavy meals, especially before bed.

Sleep well and manage stress, since both directly affect gut function.

