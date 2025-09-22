From bananas to cheese: How long foods stay in your digestive system

The basics of digestion
How long foods and drinks take to digest
Digestion time for common foods and drinks
- Watermelon – 20 minutes
- Other melons – 30 minutes
- Oranges – 30 minutes
- Grapefruit, grapes – 30 minutes
- Apples, pears – 30 minutes
- Peaches, cherries – 40 minutes
- Raw tossed salad – 30 to 40 minutes
- Tomatoes, lettuce – 30 to 40 minutes
- Cucumber, celery – 30 to 40 minutes
- Red or green pepper – 30 to 40 minutes
- Carrots, beets – 50 minutes
- Butternut squash – 60 minutes
- Corn, potatoes – 60 minutes
- Sweet potatoes, yam – 60 minutes
- Chestnuts – 60 minutes
- Leafy vegetables – 40 minutes
- Zucchini, broccoli – 45 minutes
- Cauliflower – 45 minutes
- String beans – 45 minutes
- Brown rice, millet – 90 minutes
- Buckwheat, cornmeal, oats – 90 minutes
- Lentils, lima beans, chickpeas – 90 minutes
- Peas, pigeon peas – 90 minutes
- Kidney beans – 90 minutes
- Soybeans – 2 hours
- Sunflower seeds, pumpkin (pepita) – 2 hours
- Sesame seeds – 2 hours
- Almonds, filberts – 2 hours
- Peanuts (raw), cashews – 2 hours
- Brazil nuts, walnuts, pecans – 2.5 to 3 hours
- Skim milk – 90 minutes
- Cottage cheese, low-fat cheese – 90 minutes
- Ricotta – 90 minutes
- Whole milk cottage cheese – 2 hours
- Whole milk hard cheese – 4 to 5 hours
- Egg yolk – 30 minutes
- Whole egg – 45 minutes
- Lean fish (cod, scrod, flounder) – 30 minutes
- Fatty fish (salmon, trout, herring) – 45 to 60 minutes
- Chicken (without skin) – 1.5 to 2 hours
- Turkey (without skin) – 2 to 2.25 hours
- Beef, lamb – 3 to 4 hours
- Pork – 4.5 to 5 hours
Digestion differs for men, women, children
Simple ways to improve your digestion
- Eat a fibre-rich diet with fruits, vegetables, legumes and whole grains.
- Stay hydrated - water keeps digestion moving.
- Move your body with regular exercise; even a short walk after meals helps.
- Chew thoroughly and eat slowly, so your stomach doesn’t have to work as hard.
- Go easy on fatty, heavy meals, especially before bed.
- Sleep well and manage stress, since both directly affect gut function.
- Watch portion sizes and food combinations—overloading the stomach slows everything down.
