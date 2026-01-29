Could bamboo shoots be the world's next superfood? New study says yes

Long celebrated in Asian cuisines, bamboo shoots may now be stepping into the global nutrition spotlight. A new scientific review suggests that this fast-growing plant could qualify as the next “superfood”, offering a rare mix of health benefits and environmental sustainability.

Published in the journal Advances in Bamboo Science, the review is the first comprehensive scientific analysis of bamboo consumption, drawing on both human clinical trials and laboratory studies.

What the study found

The review, Bamboo consumption and health outcomes: A systematic review and call to action, led by researchers from Anglia Ruskin University (ARU) in the UK, examined all available scientific evidence on bamboo shoots as a food source. Although only a handful of human studies exist, the results point to several promising health benefits, such as:

Blood sugar regulation: Several studies reported better glycaemic control after bamboo shoot consumption, a key factor in managing diabetes Heart health support: Some trials noted improvements in lipid profiles, suggesting a possible reduction in cardiovascular risk Digestive health: Rich in dietary fibres such as cellulose, hemicellulose and lignin, bamboo shoots may support bowel function and gut health Anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects: Both human and laboratory studies indicate that bamboo compounds can reduce inflammation and support cellular health Bamboo shoots are naturally low in fat, yet they deliver a generous mix of protein, fibre, essential vitamins such as B6, E and A, and minerals like potassium and selenium. This nutrient density is one reason scientists are re-evaluating bamboo not just as a regional ingredient but as a food with global potential.

Senior author Professor Lee Smith from Anglia Ruskin University stressed that while the early findings are encouraging, further high-quality human trials are needed. Sustainability - an added advantage Bamboo grows faster than almost any other plant. Some species can sprout up to 90 centimetres in a single day and need minimal water once established. Moreover, bamboo contains a natural bio-agent called bamboo kun, which makes it inherently resistant to many pests and bacteria. These characteristics make it not only a nutritious choice but also an environmentally sustainable one, an increasingly important consideration for global food systems facing climate change and resource scarcity.

How to eat bamboo shoots safely Despite the enthusiasm, experts emphasise safe preparation. Raw bamboo shoots contain cyanogenic glycosides, compounds that can release cyanide if eaten uncooked. To avoid this risk, shoots must be peeled, thoroughly boiled and cooked before eating, a standard practice in Asian cuisines where bamboo has been consumed regularly for centuries. The review also notes theoretical concerns that improperly processed shoots might interfere with thyroid function, though these risks are generally mitigated through correct preparation. For more health updates, follow #HealthwithBS With rising interest in plant-based, sustainable foods and a growing body of research, bamboo shoots could be poised for a wider global presence, from stir-fries and salads to fermented foods and powdered supplements.