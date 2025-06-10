If you’ve been trying to manage belly fat, here’s another reason to take it seriously, especially if you’re a woman. According to a large new study titled “Investigating the Genetic Basis of the Influence of Adiposity on Psoriasis”, published in the Journal of Investigative Dermatology, researchers have found that fat stored around the waist may significantly increase the risk of developing psoriasis, a chronic inflammatory skin disease. And this link holds up even if you’re genetically predisposed to the condition.

The study analysed data from over 336,000 people in the UK Biobank, a large-scale biomedical database and research resource, including 9,305 individuals with psoriasis. Using 25 different measures of body fat, the study found that central or abdominal fat, more than total body fat, was most strongly associated with psoriasis. The effect was notably stronger in women, raising fresh questions about how body fat distribution influences disease risk and how prevention strategies should be designed.

What is psoriasis and how does body fat influence it? Psoriasis is an autoimmune condition that causes red, scaly patches on the skin and can significantly affect physical and emotional well-being. People with psoriasis often have higher levels of body fat, and previous studies have shown that obesity increases the risk and severity of the disease. However, this new research dives deeper, examining not just how much fat you carry, but where it’s located. Why does belly fat affect women more when it comes to psoriasis? According to the researchers, the effect of abdominal fat on psoriasis was significantly stronger in women than in men. They highlighted that it was because of the hormonal and immune system differences that can make fat storage and inflammation patterns vary by sex. For example, visceral fat, which is deeper and more inflammatory, was more strongly linked to psoriasis in women.

The researchers tested the relationship between central fat and psoriasis across different genetic risk profiles, including those with and without the common HLA-C*06:02 psoriasis gene. The study has called for including waist circumference and waist-to-hip ratio in the standard part of psoriasis care. How common is psoriasis in India and how is it diagnosed? In India, the prevalence of psoriasis among adults varies between 0.44 per cent and 2.8 per cent, according to multiple studies. Diagnosing psoriasis involves: Clinical examination: Dermatologists assess skin, scalp, and nails for characteristic lesions

Dermatologists assess skin, scalp, and nails for characteristic lesions Medical history review: Evaluating family history and potential triggers

Evaluating family history and potential triggers Skin biopsy: In uncertain cases, a small skin sample is examined microscopically to confirm the diagnosis Cost: The cost of diagnostic procedures varies based on the facility and location. For instance, in Delhi, consultation and basic diagnostic tests can range from ₹1,000 to ₹2,000. Skin biopsy (if required) may cost ₹1,500–₹5,000 depending on the facility.

What are the treatment options and costs for psoriasis in India? Topical therapies (for mild to moderate cases): Corticosteroid creams

Vitamin D analogues

Coal tar preparations

Salicylic acid

PsoriaCIM – a herbal alternative developed by CSIR-CIMAP Cost: ₹200 to ₹800 per tube Phototherapy (for moderate cases): Narrowband UVB therapy

PUVA therapy Cost: Available at dermatology clinics, hospitals, each session costs between ₹1,500 and ₹3,000. Patients may require 10–30 sessions based on severity. Systemic medications (for moderate to severe cases): Methotrexate, cyclosporine, retinoids

Requires regular liver/kidney tests Cost: Approximately ₹500 to ₹2,000 per month. But this treatment also involves regular liver/kidney function tests which will be an additional ₹1,000–₹2,500/month.