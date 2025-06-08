Maharashtra reports 77 Covid cases, tally since Jan 1 reaches 1,439

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 77 COVID-19 cases, taking the state's tally since January 1 this year to 1,439, a health department official said.

Of the new cases, 41 have been reported from Pune, 25 from Mumbai, six from Kolhapur, four from Navi Mumbai and one from Nagpur. Of the 1,439 cases detected in the state in 2025, a total of 665 are from Mumbai, including 659 reported in May, the official added. The number of COVID-19 tests carried out in Maharashtra since January 1 was 16,750, as per the health department. Eighteen persons have died from the ailment since the start of the year, 17 of whom had co-morbidities.