Maharashtra reports 77 Covid cases, tally since Jan 1 reaches 1,439

Of the new cases, 41 have been reported from Pune, 25 from Mumbai, six from Kolhapur, four from Navi Mumbai and one from Nagpur

Covid, coronavirus, Sars-CoV-2, covid testing
On Sunday, Gurugram and Faridabad reported 10 and two cases, respectively. (Photo: AdobeStock)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2025 | 10:34 PM IST
Maharashtra on Sunday reported 77 COVID-19 cases, taking the state's tally since January 1 this year to 1,439, a health department official said.

Of the new cases, 41 have been reported from Pune, 25 from Mumbai, six from Kolhapur, four from Navi Mumbai and one from Nagpur.  Of the 1,439 cases detected in the state in 2025, a total of 665 are from Mumbai, including 659 reported in May, the official added.  The number of COVID-19 tests carried out in Maharashtra since January 1 was 16,750, as per the health department. Eighteen persons have died from the ailment since the start of the year, 17 of whom had co-morbidities. 

Haryana cases

Haryana reported 12 new Covid cases on Sunday, of which 10 were from Gurugram district, officials said.
 
According to the state health department, the number of active cases in the state on Sunday was 100 while it has reported a total of 181 cases this year.
 
On Sunday, Gurugram and Faridabad reported 10 and two cases, respectively.
 
Of the active cases, only one patient was admitted in a health facility in the state, the department said.
 
Recently, Haryana Health Minister Arti Singh Rao urged health officials and the public to remain vigilant and proactive. 
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :CoronavirusHealth with BSMaharashtraHaryana

First Published: Jun 08 2025 | 10:34 PM IST

