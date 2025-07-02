Why your office coffee cup and lunch box may raise heart disease risks

Your water bottles, food containers, packaging, tea or coffee cups—how many plastic items have you already used today? Plastic is everywhere in modern office life, often without a second thought. But these daily habits may be exposing you to chemicals that harm your heart.

“It’s nearly impossible to imagine life without plastic in today’s world, and so it is important to know and understand the immediate health risks associated with it,” said Dr Jyoti Kusnur, Consultant - Interventional Cardiology, Manipal Hospital, Goa.

The hidden threat: What is BPA and why should you worry?

The main concern is Bisphenol A (BPA), a synthetic compound found in many plastic products. Dr Kusnur explained that BPA is an endocrine disruptor, meaning it interferes with your hormones—and when hormones go haywire, the heart can suffer.

In addition to BPA, microplastics and nanoplastics—tiny particles resulting from plastic breakdown— enter our food chain and, ultimately, our bodies. These can trigger thyroid dysfunction and other hormonal disorders How BPA affects your heart, according to doctors According to Dr Mahesh Agarwal, Consultant Interventional Cardiologist, Manipal Hospital, Bhubaneswar, exposure to BPA and similar chemicals may: Disrupt blood pressure regulation

Alter cholesterol levels

Trigger inflammation and oxidative stress, which damages arteries These changes raise the risk of hypertension, artery blockages, and other cardiovascular conditions. Where does plastic exposure come from at work? Common workplace sources of BPA and plastic exposure include:

Plastic-wrapped snacks

Tea/coffee in disposable or plastic-lid cups

Reused or sun-exposed water bottles

Personal care and cosmetic products

Office dust and even medical devices Smart swaps to reduce daily BPA exposure Dr Agarwal recommended small changes for safer daily habits: Avoid microwaving food in plastic—use glass or stainless steel

Choose BPA-free and phthalate-free products

Never drink from plastic bottles left in the sun

Opt for eco-friendly packaging whenever possible “These small lifestyle tweaks can significantly reduce your exposure to harmful chemicals and help protect your heart,” Dr Agarwal said. India’s plastic problem: From use to disposal Dr Kusnur noted India’s overdependence on single-use plastic and poor disposal habits as major public health concerns. Burning plastic waste, common in urban areas, releases toxic fumes that worsen air quality and raise health risks.