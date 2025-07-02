Why your office coffee cup and lunch box may raise heart disease risks

The hidden threat: What is BPA and why should you worry?
How BPA affects your heart, according to doctors
- Disrupt blood pressure regulation
- Alter cholesterol levels
- Trigger inflammation and oxidative stress, which damages arteries
Where does plastic exposure come from at work?
- Plastic-wrapped snacks
- Tea/coffee in disposable or plastic-lid cups
- Reused or sun-exposed water bottles
- Personal care and cosmetic products
- Office dust and even medical devices
Smart swaps to reduce daily BPA exposure
- Avoid microwaving food in plastic—use glass or stainless steel
- Choose BPA-free and phthalate-free products
- Never drink from plastic bottles left in the sun
- Opt for eco-friendly packaging whenever possible
India’s plastic problem: From use to disposal
What experts say needs to change
- Broader public awareness about plastic-related health risks
- Stronger rules against single-use plastic
- Accessible recycling and buyback systems
