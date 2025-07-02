Home / Health / Why your office coffee cup and lunch box may raise heart disease risks

Why your office coffee cup and lunch box may raise heart disease risks

From coffee cups to food containers, experts explain how workplace plastic exposure raises risks of hormone disruption and cardiovascular damage

office lunch, plastic packaging
Everyday plastic use at work—from bottles to food packaging—may increase exposure to BPA. (Photo: AdobeStock)
Barkha Mathur New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 3:29 PM IST
Your water bottles, food containers, packaging, tea or coffee cups—how many plastic items have you already used today? Plastic is everywhere in modern office life, often without a second thought. But these daily habits may be exposing you to chemicals that harm your heart.
 
“It’s nearly impossible to imagine life without plastic in today’s world, and so it is important to know and understand the immediate health risks associated with it,” said Dr Jyoti Kusnur, Consultant - Interventional Cardiology, Manipal Hospital, Goa. 

The hidden threat: What is BPA and why should you worry?

The main concern is Bisphenol A (BPA), a synthetic compound found in many plastic products. Dr Kusnur explained that BPA is an endocrine disruptor, meaning it interferes with your hormones—and when hormones go haywire, the heart can suffer.
 
In addition to BPA, microplastics and nanoplastics—tiny particles resulting from plastic breakdown—enter our food chain and, ultimately, our bodies. These can trigger thyroid dysfunction and other hormonal disorders

How BPA affects your heart, according to doctors

According to Dr Mahesh Agarwal, Consultant Interventional Cardiologist, Manipal Hospital, Bhubaneswar, exposure to BPA and similar chemicals may: 
  • Disrupt blood pressure regulation 
  • Alter cholesterol levels 
  • Trigger inflammation and oxidative stress, which damages arteries
 
These changes raise the risk of hypertension, artery blockages, and other cardiovascular conditions.

Where does plastic exposure come from at work?

Common workplace sources of BPA and plastic exposure include:
  • Plastic-wrapped snacks 
  • Tea/coffee in disposable or plastic-lid cups 
  • Reused or sun-exposed water bottles 
  • Personal care and cosmetic products 
  • Office dust and even medical devices

Smart swaps to reduce daily BPA exposure

Dr Agarwal recommended small changes for safer daily habits:
  • Avoid microwaving food in plastic—use glass or stainless steel 
  • Choose BPA-free and phthalate-free products 
  • Never drink from plastic bottles left in the sun 
  • Opt for eco-friendly packaging whenever possible
 
“These small lifestyle tweaks can significantly reduce your exposure to harmful chemicals and help protect your heart,” Dr Agarwal said. 

India’s plastic problem: From use to disposal

Dr Kusnur noted India’s overdependence on single-use plastic and poor disposal habits as major public health concerns. Burning plastic waste, common in urban areas, releases toxic fumes that worsen air quality and raise health risks.

What experts say needs to change

  • Broader public awareness about plastic-related health risks 
  • Stronger rules against single-use plastic 
  • Accessible recycling and buyback systems
 
“Being aware of where plastic seeps into your routine is the first step toward protecting your heart. Small changes today can lead to safer, healthier habits tomorrow,” Dr Agarwal concluded.  For more health updates, follow #HealthWithBS 
This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
 

