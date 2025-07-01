Home / Health / Youth addiction spikes across India, experts urge mental health push

Youth addiction spikes across India, experts urge mental health push

As drug use rises among India's youth, experts call for early screening, mental health support, and community rehab over punitive action to turn the tide

fentanyl, drugs, heroin
According to experts, India’s drug problem is not just a crime issue, it’s a public health crisis.
Sarjna Rai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 11:14 AM IST
Substance use is no longer limited to the margins of Indian society. It now spans school-age children to working professionals, driven by peer pressure, mental health struggles, and easy access. Experts are warning that India needs to move beyond a police-first approach and treat drug addiction as a public health emergency.
 

Youth at the epicentre

According to the 2019 National Survey on Extent and Pattern of Substance Use in India, conducted by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment in collaboration with the National Drug Dependence Treatment Centre (NDDTC), Aiims Delhi:
  • 160 million people (14.6 per cent) used alcohol; 5.2 per cent were dependent
  • 31 million used cannabis; 7.2 million needed help
  • 2.06 per cent used opioids; 6 million required treatment
  • 11.8 million (1.08 per cent) used sedatives non-medically
  • 1.7 per cent of children used inhalants, higher than adults
  • 850,000 people inject drugs
A 2023 study published in Cambridge Prisms: Global Mental Health found:
 
  • 32.8 per cent of the youth surveyed used substances
  • 75.5 per cent began use before adulthood
  • Most used tobacco (26.4 per cent), alcohol (26.1 per cent), and cannabis (9.5 per cent)
“Drugs like heroin, cannabis, and newer substances like meth are being misused. Even prescription drugs are being abused for their sedative effects,” said Dr Pearlsy Grace Rajan, Senior Consultant, Rela Hospital, Chennai.

Hotspot states

As per the 2019 national survey and Ministry of Home Affairs data (2023):
  • Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Maharashtra reported the most drug cases between 2019–2021
  • Top alcohol use states: Chhattisgarh, Tripura, Punjab, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa
  • Top cannabis use states: UP, Punjab, Sikkim, Chhattisgarh, Delhi
  • Top opioid use states: Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram

What is the government doing?

The Centre launched Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan (2020), focusing on:
  • 155.9 million people sensitised (including 52 million youth)
  • 2.7 million individuals treated
  • 730+ free centres and 10,000+ trained volunteers established
  • 24x7 national helpline (14446) for assistance
Enforcement updates:
  • Drugs worth ₹25,330 crore seized in 2024 (up 55 per cent from 2023)
  • Rise in seizures of synthetic drugs, cocaine, and misused pharmaceuticals

What can you do?

  • Know the facts and available support systems
  • Use helplines to flag drug-related activity
  • Create non-judgemental spaces for dialogue
  • Offer to accompany someone to therapy or rehab
  • Know the signs: Mood shifts, weight loss, red eyes, drowsiness, isolation can indicate drug use
“The first puff or drink may seem harmless, but can spiral into addiction. Early warning signs shouldn’t be ignored,” said Dr Rajan.

Reform, not just raids

Despite campaigns, challenges remain:
  • Rehab is often hampered by financial strain, mental health issues, and stigma
  • Lack of early screening, especially among adolescents
  • Need for training frontline workers to identify substance use early
  • Reintegration and long-term follow-ups are still weak
“Rehabilitation is hard when patients face anxiety, fear of relapse, and lack of financial support. Reducing stigma and offering mental health care are key,” Dr Rajan said. 
According to experts, India’s drug problem is not just a crime issue, it’s a public health crisis. With more youth falling into the addiction trap, solutions must move from punishment to prevention, therapy, and reintegration.
 
Real change won’t come from raids alone. It will take compassion, education, early intervention, and most importantly, community support. 
 
For more health updates, follow #HealthWithBS
This report is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 11:14 AM IST

