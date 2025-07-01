Substance use is no longer limited to the margins of Indian society. It now spans school-age children to working professionals, driven by peer pressure, mental health struggles, and easy access. Experts are warning that India needs to move beyond a police-first approach and treat drug addiction as a public health emergency.

Youth at the epicentre

According to the 2019 National Survey on Extent and Pattern of Substance Use in India, conducted by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment in collaboration with the National Drug Dependence Treatment Centre (NDDTC), Aiims Delhi:

160 million people (14.6 per cent) used alcohol; 5.2 per cent were dependent

31 million used cannabis; 7.2 million needed help

2.06 per cent used opioids; 6 million required treatment

11.8 million (1.08 per cent) used sedatives non-medically

1.7 per cent of children used inhalants, higher than adults

850,000 people inject drugs

A 2023 study published in Cambridge Prisms: Global Mental Health found:

32.8 per cent of the youth surveyed used substances

75.5 per cent began use before adulthood

Most used tobacco (26.4 per cent), alcohol (26.1 per cent), and cannabis (9.5 per cent) “Drugs like heroin, cannabis, and newer substances like meth are being misused. Even prescription drugs are being abused for their sedative effects,” said Dr Pearlsy Grace Rajan, Senior Consultant, Rela Hospital, Chennai. Hotspot states As per the 2019 national survey and Ministry of Home Affairs data (2023): Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Maharashtra reported the most drug cases between 2019–2021

reported the most drug cases between 2019–2021 Top alcohol use states: Chhattisgarh, Tripura, Punjab, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa

Chhattisgarh, Tripura, Punjab, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa Top cannabis use states: UP, Punjab, Sikkim, Chhattisgarh, Delhi

UP, Punjab, Sikkim, Chhattisgarh, Delhi Top opioid use states: Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram What is the government doing? The Centre launched Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan (2020), focusing on:

155.9 million people sensitised (including 52 million youth)

2.7 million individuals treated

730+ free centres and 10,000+ trained volunteers established

24x7 national helpline (14446) for assistance Enforcement updates: Drugs worth ₹25,330 crore seized in 2024 (up 55 per cent from 2023)

Rise in seizures of synthetic drugs, cocaine, and misused pharmaceuticals What can you do? Know the facts and available support systems

Use helplines to flag drug-related activity

Create non-judgemental spaces for dialogue

Offer to accompany someone to therapy or rehab

Know the signs: Mood shifts, weight loss, red eyes, drowsiness, isolation can indicate drug use “The first puff or drink may seem harmless, but can spiral into addiction . Early warning signs shouldn’t be ignored,” said Dr Rajan.

Reform, not just raids Despite campaigns, challenges remain: Rehab is often hampered by financial strain, mental health issues, and stigma

Lack of early screening, especially among adolescents

Need for training frontline workers to identify substance use early

Reintegration and long-term follow-ups are still weak “Rehabilitation is hard when patients face anxiety, fear of relapse, and lack of financial support. Reducing stigma and offering mental health care are key,” Dr Rajan said. According to experts, India’s drug problem is not just a crime issue, it’s a public health crisis. With more youth falling into the addiction trap, solutions must move from punishment to prevention, therapy , and reintegration.