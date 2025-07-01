Youth at the epicentre
- 160 million people (14.6 per cent) used alcohol; 5.2 per cent were dependent
- 31 million used cannabis; 7.2 million needed help
- 2.06 per cent used opioids; 6 million required treatment
- 11.8 million (1.08 per cent) used sedatives non-medically
- 1.7 per cent of children used inhalants, higher than adults
- 850,000 people inject drugs
- 32.8 per cent of the youth surveyed used substances
- 75.5 per cent began use before adulthood
- Most used tobacco (26.4 per cent), alcohol (26.1 per cent), and cannabis (9.5 per cent)
Hotspot states
- Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Maharashtra reported the most drug cases between 2019–2021
- Top alcohol use states: Chhattisgarh, Tripura, Punjab, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa
- Top cannabis use states: UP, Punjab, Sikkim, Chhattisgarh, Delhi
- Top opioid use states: Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram
What is the government doing?
- 155.9 million people sensitised (including 52 million youth)
- 2.7 million individuals treated
- 730+ free centres and 10,000+ trained volunteers established
- 24x7 national helpline (14446) for assistance
- Drugs worth ₹25,330 crore seized in 2024 (up 55 per cent from 2023)
- Rise in seizures of synthetic drugs, cocaine, and misused pharmaceuticals
What can you do?
- Know the facts and available support systems
- Use helplines to flag drug-related activity
- Create non-judgemental spaces for dialogue
- Offer to accompany someone to therapy or rehab
- Know the signs: Mood shifts, weight loss, red eyes, drowsiness, isolation can indicate drug use
Reform, not just raids
- Rehab is often hampered by financial strain, mental health issues, and stigma
- Lack of early screening, especially among adolescents
- Need for training frontline workers to identify substance use early
- Reintegration and long-term follow-ups are still weak
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app