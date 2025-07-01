Home / Health / Long hours, low safety: Over 80% of India's doctors face burnout

Over 80 per cent of doctors report mental exhaustion, with young women in smaller cities among the worst affected, shows National Doctors' Day survey

Doctor, Medical, Health care
Doctors across India report rising mental fatigue, long hours, and safety concerns.(Photo: Shutterstock)
Sarjna Rai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 2:39 PM IST
Half of India’s doctors are working more than 60 hours a week—far exceeding the national average—yet nearly 43 per cent say they feel undervalued. These findings come from a first-of-its-kind survey involving over 10,000 healthcare professionals across the country, released to mark National Doctors’ Day.
 
The report by Knya, a leading medical brand, uncovers a worrying trend: increasing levels of mental fatigue, safety concerns, and overwhelming workloads that are pushing medical professionals—especially young and female doctors—to their limits.
 

Key findings from the survey

  • 83 per cent of doctors report mental or emotional fatigue
  • 87 per cent of female doctors experience mental exhaustion, compared to 77 per cent of their male peers
  • 50 per cent of respondents work over 60 hours a week; 15 per cent exceed 80 hours
  • One in three doctors gets less than 60 minutes a day for themselves or family
  • 43 per cent feel underpaid and undervalued
  • 85 per cent of doctors in smaller cities report fatigue—11 per cent more than their peers in Tier 1 cities
  • One in two doctors feels pressured to act against the Medical Code of Ethics
  • Seven out of ten medical professionals say they do not feel safe at work

Early-career doctors feel the sharpest strain

Doctors aged 25–34 are among the worst affected. They not only work the longest hours but also report the highest regret levels, with 70 per cent saying they regret the personal sacrifices made for the medical profession. This drops significantly after the age of 35, suggesting early-career burnout as a key concern.
 

Women face heightened challenges

Women doctors are at greater risk on multiple fronts:
  • 70 per cent of women doctors feel unsafe at work
  • 72 per cent of female doctors in Tier 2 and 3 cities report feeling unsafe—10 per cent higher than in metros
  • 75 per cent feel regret joining or continuing in medicine
  • They experience higher levels of emotional fatigue than their male colleagues

Geography of fatigue

Fatigue isn’t evenly spread. Doctors in Tier 2 and 3 cities like Nagpur and Aurangabad report higher stress levels due to limited resources and support. These areas see:
  • Higher workloads
  • Poor infrastructure
  • Scarce mental health resources

Ethical stress and daily struggles

Beyond physical exhaustion, doctors are also dealing with moral dilemmas. Half of those surveyed said they feel institutional pressure to violate ethical medical standards. Combined with administrative duties and patient overload, the emotional burden is immense.

The real concern: burnout

While industries debate the role of artificial intelligence, India’s doctors have more urgent concerns:
  • 55 per cent fear mental health collapse or burnout
  • 50 per cent worry about the failure of public healthcare
  • 48 per cent fear physical harm while on duty

Daily challenges include

  • 58 per cent cite long working hours
  • 46 per cent struggle with patient overload
  • 36 per cent are weighed down by administrative tasks
As the survey highlights, these figures aren’t just statistics—they reflect the lived reality of those on the frontlines of India’s healthcare system. Without urgent support and systemic change, the country risks further straining the very professionals it depends on.
   
For more health updates, follow #HealthWithBS

