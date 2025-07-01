The report by Knya, a leading medical brand, uncovers a worrying trend: increasing levels of mental fatigue, safety concerns, and overwhelming workloads that are pushing medical professionals—especially young and female doctors—to their limits.

Women face heightened challenges

Women doctors are at greater risk on multiple fronts:

70 per cent of women doctors feel unsafe at work

of female doctors in Tier 2 and 3 cities report feeling unsafe— higher than in metros 75 per cent feel regret joining or continuing in medicine

Geography of fatigue

Fatigue isn’t evenly spread. Doctors in Tier 2 and 3 cities like Nagpur and Aurangabad report higher stress levels due to limited resources and support. These areas see:

Higher workloads

Poor infrastructure

Scarce mental health resources