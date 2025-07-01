Key findings from the survey
- 83 per cent of doctors report mental or emotional fatigue
- 87 per cent of female doctors experience mental exhaustion, compared to 77 per cent of their male peers
- 50 per cent of respondents work over 60 hours a week; 15 per cent exceed 80 hours
- One in three doctors gets less than 60 minutes a day for themselves or family
- 43 per cent feel underpaid and undervalued
- 85 per cent of doctors in smaller cities report fatigue—11 per cent more than their peers in Tier 1 cities
- One in two doctors feels pressured to act against the Medical Code of Ethics
- Seven out of ten medical professionals say they do not feel safe at work
Early-career doctors feel the sharpest strain
Women face heightened challenges
- 70 per cent of women doctors feel unsafe at work
- 72 per cent of female doctors in Tier 2 and 3 cities report feeling unsafe—10 per cent higher than in metros
- 75 per cent feel regret joining or continuing in medicine
- They experience higher levels of emotional fatigue than their male colleagues
Geography of fatigue
- Higher workloads
- Poor infrastructure
- Scarce mental health resources
Ethical stress and daily struggles
The real concern: burnout
- 55 per cent fear mental health collapse or burnout
- 50 per cent worry about the failure of public healthcare
- 48 per cent fear physical harm while on duty
Daily challenges include
- 58 per cent cite long working hours
- 46 per cent struggle with patient overload
- 36 per cent are weighed down by administrative tasks
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app