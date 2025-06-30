Home / Health / This is what 'magic mushrooms' do to cancer patients with depression

This is what 'magic mushrooms' do to cancer patients with depression

A new study finds that psilocybin, the hallucinogenic compound in magic mushrooms, can offer long-term relief from depression and anxiety in cancer patients

Psilocybin mushrooms, magic mushrooms, psychedelic mushrooms
Psilocybin has been studied extensively for its potential to alleviate anxiety and depression associated with cancer and its treatment. (Photo: AdobeStock)
Barkha Mathur New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 7:58 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
A single dose of psilocybin, the active psychedelic compound in “magic mushrooms”, combined with therapy, may offer long-lasting relief from depression and anxiety in cancer patients—lasting up to two years—according to a new study.
 
The study, titled Long-term benefits of single-dose psilocybin in depressed patients with cancer, was recently published by Wiley in Cancer, a peer-reviewed journal of the American Cancer Society. It highlights that psilocybin-containing mushrooms—commonly referred to as magic mushrooms or shrooms—could help transform the future of mental health care.
During the phase 2 trial, 28 cancer patients diagnosed with major depressive disorder received psychological support along with a single 25-mg dose of psilocybin. The results were notable:
  • 53.6 per cent of participants showed a significant reduction in depression two years after treatment
  • 50 per cent maintained their depression relief and entered remission
  • 42.9 per cent also experienced reduced anxiety symptoms
These findings suggest psilocybin could be a powerful long-term alternative to conventional antidepressants.

How does psilocybin relieve depression?

Researchers explain that psilocybin is a naturally occurring psychedelic that acts on serotonin receptors in the brain. This interaction may help “reset” entrenched patterns of negative thinking, enabling patients to process emotions, reduce fear, and experience psychological breakthroughs.
 
When paired with therapy, psilocybin appears to help patients confront deep emotional distress—especially depression and anxiety that often accompany cancer diagnoses.
 
Follow-up studies are underway to assess whether repeated doses could help even more patients achieve lasting mental health improvements.

Who could benefit from this treatment?

This trial specifically examined cancer patients with major depressive disorder and anxiety—common conditions that reduce quality of life and complicate cancer care.
 
Researchers believe that if larger studies validate these outcomes, psilocybin-assisted therapy could benefit not only cancer patients but others with treatment-resistant depression as well.

Is psilocybin therapy available to patients now?

Not yet. The therapy is still under investigation and remains part of ongoing clinical trials. A current randomised, double-blind study is comparing psilocybin to placebo across a larger sample to further assess its efficacy.
 
“One dose of psilocybin with psychological support to treat depression has a long-term positive impact on relieving depression for as much as two years for a substantial portion of patients with cancer, and we’re exploring whether repeating the treatment resolves depression for more than half of the patients,” said lead author Dr Manish Agrawal of Sunstone Therapies in a press statement. “If randomised testing shows similar results, this could lead to greater use of psilocybin to treat depression in patients with cancer.”

What are the risks and precautions?

The study cautions that while promising, psilocybin can cause hallucinations, mood changes and intense emotional responses. As such, it is only administered in controlled therapeutic environments under professional supervision.
 
Self-medicating with magic mushrooms is dangerous, unpredictable and illegal in most parts of the world.  For more health updates, follow #HealthWithBS 
This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

HPV key factor for rise in cancer cases among Indian youth, say doctors

Can lemon water burn fat? Experts bust 15 weight loss myths you believe

Unvaccinated kids' numbers fell from 0.11% in 2023 to 0.06% in 2024: Govt

Genomic testing sees sharp uptake in India, now growing beyond metros

Speak up at work: What to do when you're feeling ignored and invisible

Topics :Health with BSBS Web ReportsPsychedelic mushroomsMushroomscancer patientcancer treatmentcancerMental healthDepression

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 7:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story