Quitting smoking is often easier said than done. Even when people decide to stop, nicotine cravings and withdrawal symptoms can make the process challenging. Cravings show up again and again. This is why many smokers turn to tools like nicotine lozenges to help manage cravings while trying to quit. But how effective are they, and are they actually safe to use?

Instead of inhaling nicotine through tobacco smoke, the lozenge slowly dissolves in the mouth, allowing nicotine to be absorbed into the bloodstream.

“Nicotine lozenges are part of nicotine replacement therapy (NRT), a method designed to help smokers gradually reduce dependence on cigarettes. They dissolve slowly in the mouth, and nicotine is absorbed by the body. This helps to ease cravings and withdrawal symptoms. Unlike other products like patches, which release a fixed amount of nicotine into the body at all times, and gum, which is taken at specific times, lozenges are more flexible and can be taken at any time to ease cravings,” says Dr Bhanu Mishra, consultant nephrologist at Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh.

Are nicotine lozenges safer than cigarettes? Compared with smoking, lozenges eliminate one of the biggest dangers: burning tobacco. Cigarettes expose the body to thousands of chemicals, including tar and carbon monoxide. Lozenges do not. “Nicotine lozenges are a safe substitute for smoking since they do not carry other chemicals like tar and carbon monoxide. However, they carry nicotine, which has been proven to affect heart functions, blood pressure, and brain functions,” says Dr Mishra. So while they are considered far safer than cigarettes, they are not meant for indefinite use. Can people become addicted to nicotine lozenges? Because lozenges contain nicotine, the risk of dependence does exist.

“People can get addicted to nicotine lozenges since they carry nicotine. To avoid dependence on lozenges and to change dependence from cigarettes, lozenges should be taken during the quitting phase,” Dr Mishra says. ALSO READ: Chai-sutta habit: What happens to your body when tea meets cigarette Experts therefore recommend using them as a short-term quitting tool, not as a permanent substitute. What side effects should users watch for? Like most medications, nicotine lozenges can cause mild side effects in some people. Dr Mishra notes that the common ones include: Mouth or throat irritation

Hiccups

Nausea

Heartburn If too much nicotine is consumed, people may experience dizziness, rapid heartbeat, or headaches.

“Users with severe heart rhythm disorders, ulcers, and sensitivity to nicotine should consult their doctors before using them,” he advises. Pregnant women should also avoid self-medication. “Pregnant women can use these lozenges only under medical guidance if other methods of quitting fail.” How many nicotine lozenges can you safely take in a day? These lozenges are usually meant for temporary use during the quitting phase “They are normally used for 8–12 weeks. The first few weeks are for their frequent use to control cravings,” says Dr Mishra. A typical tapering plan may look like this:

Weeks 1–6: Frequent use to manage strong cravings

Weeks 7–9: Gradual reduction in use

Weeks 10–12: Minimal use before stopping completely ALSO READ: Pollution, smoking, and that cough: It may be time for a lung function test He stresses that no more than 20 lozenges per day should be used. How do nicotine lozenges compare with medicines like varenicline? “Lozenges help overcome physical cravings for smoking by releasing nicotine. Other drugs such as varenicline or bupropion work differently by impacting brain chemistry to reduce cravings and withdrawal symptoms,” Dr Mishra explains. Behavioural counselling also plays an important role. “Counselling helps overcome mental cravings for smoking. Studies have proven that using these lozenges in combination with counselling results in higher quit rates than using them individually.”

In other words, quitting smoking often works best with a combination of medical and behavioural support. Is it safe to use lozenges while still smoking? Some smokers try to use lozenges while occasionally smoking , but this approach can backfire. “Using these lozenges while still smoking can lead to adverse health effects such as nausea, dizziness, heart strain, and can hinder the process of quitting,” says Dr Mishra. The goal of nicotine replacement therapy is to replace cigarettes, not add to them. What common mistakes do people make when using nicotine lozenges? Many people unknowingly reduce the effectiveness of lozenges through incorrect use.

“Most people misuse lozenges by chewing or swallowing them like candy instead of dissolving them slowly. Others may use too many lozenges or use them too frequently. Drinking acidic beverages such as soda can interfere with their absorption,” Dr Mishra says. Using them correctly by letting them dissolve slowly in the mouth is key to making them work. What is No Smoking Day and why is it observed? Observed every year on the second Wednesday of March, No Smoking Day aims to raise awareness about the harmful effects of tobacco and encourage smokers to take the first step towards quitting. It was first observed in 1984 in the United Kingdom. The theme for this year is “A smoke-free life starts with a smoke-free day.”