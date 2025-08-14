Can positive affirmations rewire your brain? Here's what doctors say

“I am confident”, “I deserve success”, or “I am enough”, you have probably seen these short, punchy lines on Instagram , heard them on podcasts, or even stuck them to your laptop screen or mirror. They sound uplifting, but can these tiny mantras actually change the way your brain works, or is it all just feel-good fluff?

Is there science behind affirmations rewiring the brain?

Yes, and it is more than just “think happy thoughts”. According to Dr Mrinmay Kumar Das, principal consultant, Behavioural Sciences, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Noida, neuroscience studies using functional MRI scans show that self-affirmation tasks light up brain regions linked to self-processing and reward, like the medial prefrontal cortex, posterior cingulate cortex, and ventral striatum.

Over time, repeated affirmations can strengthen neural connections in these circuits, a process called neuroplasticity, essentially the brain’s ability to rewire itself based on what you repeatedly think or do. “Affirmations can increase activity in areas linked to positive emotions and self-awareness, while reducing activity in regions associated with stress and self-criticism, They also decrease activity in areas associated with negative emotions, stress, and self-criticism (example, amygdala, default mode network), strengthen neural connections and pathways related to positive thinking and behaviour,” said Dr Das. Dr Dar further explained that repeating affirmations can lead to changes in brain activity and neural pathways over time, including:

Increased grey matter volume in areas associated with positive emotions and self-awareness.

Enhanced neural connectivity and communication between different brain regions.

Reduced stress and anxiety-related activity in the brain. Can affirmations change thought patterns? Affirmations influence the default mode network (the brain’s mind-wandering hub) by reducing negative self-talk and promoting balanced thinking. Psychologically, they help challenge and replace harmful mental loops with more empowering ones. Dr Praveen Gupta, chairman - Marengo Asia International Institute of Neuro & Spine (MAIINS), Marengo Asia Hospitals, Gurugram, said, “From a psychological perspective, affirmations reinforce positive self-values and counteract negative biases, slowly reshaping neural pathways and promoting resilience.”

The experts explained that affirmations are a simpler, less structured cousin of cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT). Both aim to challenge negative thinking, but CBT uses systematic techniques, while affirmations lean on repeating value-based, positive statements. Dr Das said, affirmations can: Influence the default mode network (DMN) by reducing self-referential thinking and negative self-talk.

Improve self-perception by promoting positive self-views and self-acceptance.

Reduce cognitive biases by challenging negative thought patterns and promoting more balanced thinking. For example, children and adolescents may benefit from affirmations as a way to develop positive thought patterns and behaviours, older adults may benefit from affirmations as a way to promote positive ageing and well-being.

Can affirmations erase negative beliefs? Both doctors explained that affirmations alone cannot entirely erase deeply ingrained beliefs. If your negative core beliefs come from childhood or trauma, affirmations can help soften them, but deeper work, like CBT or trauma-focused therapy, is often needed for lasting change. Who benefits most from positive affirmations? According to Dr Das, affirmations work best for: People with mild stress or anxiety

Those committed to practicing them regularly

Individuals who align affirmations with personal core values But, they can backfire if: One has very low self-esteem and use unrealistic present-tense affirmations (“I am perfect” might trigger more self-doubt)

One treats them as a quick-fix instead of addressing deeper issues Can affirmations replace therapy for anxiety or depression? No. Both experts stressed that affirmations are not a standalone treatment for mental health conditions. They are best used as a complementary tool alongside therapy, medication, mindfulness, or journaling.