What is a green corridor?
How does it operate?
How is it created?
Latest green corridor cases in India
- Surat (August, 2025) – A diamond artisan’s death led to the donation of six organs. His heart was transported via a green corridor from Surat to UN Mehta Hospital in Ahmedabad, while other organs were sent to hospitals in Ahmedabad, Mumbai, and Surat. Two corneal transplants also restored vision to patients. This marked the 135th green corridor coordinated by Surat Police with NGO Donate Life.
- Nagpur (August, 2025) – The family of a 61-year-old lawyer, declared brain dead, donated his liver and kidneys. The Zonal Transplant Coordination Centre (ZTCC) managed the allocation, with a green corridor enabling timely organ delivery to save multiple lives.
- Bhopal (August, 2025) – Madhya Pradesh’s PM Shri Air Ambulance service transported a liver from Jabalpur to Bhopal, supported by green corridors in both cities. A heart was simultaneously flown to Ahmedabad, while one kidney was transplanted locally. This was the service’s third cadaveric organ transfer.
- Bengaluru (July 2025) – Doctors used the Namma Metro to beat heavy weekend traffic, transporting a donor liver from Vydehi Hospital, Whitefield, to Sparsh Hospital, Rajarajeshwarinagar. The 32-station metro ride and final ambulance leg took just over an hour, ensuring a timely transplant.
Existing challenges
- Extending standardised green corridor protocols across urban and rural areas.
- Creating dedicated emergency lanes where possible.
- Using GPS-based traffic synchronisation so signal changes can be triggered automatically in real time.
