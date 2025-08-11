Cannabis addiction triples oral cancer risk in just five years, study finds

Cannabis is legal in many parts of the world. But that does not mean it is without risk. A new study titled ‘Cannabis use disorder and five-year risk of oral cancer in a multicenter clinical cohort’, published in Preventive Medicine Reports, has found that individuals diagnosed with cannabis use disorder (CUD) face more than triple the risk of developing oral cancer, specifically cancers of the lip or tongue, within just five years.

Drawing on the medical records of over 45,000 patients from six University of California medical centres, the research raises important concerns about the long-term consequences of heavy and problematic cannabis use.

What is cannabis use disorder? Cannabis use disorder (CUD) is a clinical diagnosis for problematic cannabis use that disrupts daily life. It does not just mean occasional recreational smoking , it reflects frequent consumption that can lead to dependence. Previous studies have shown that people smoking about 14 or more joints a week often meet the criteria. In this study, CUD was identified through medical records with formal diagnostic codes, making it a reliable marker for heavy and sustained cannabis exposure. Link between CUD and oral cancer The study followed 45,129 adults who had no oral cancer at the start. Over five years, 949 developed CUD. Of these, 0.74 per cent went on to develop oral cancer, compared to just 0.23 per cent among those without CUD. After adjusting for factors like age, sex, body mass index, and smoking status, CUD patients still had a 3.25 times higher risk of oral cancer. Among smokers, the risk shot up even more, those with both CUD and a smoking history had a six-fold increased risk.