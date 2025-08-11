Home / Health / Zydus gets USFDA approval for a high blood pressure to treat angina

The company has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for Diltiazem Hydrochloride tablets in strengths of 30 mg, 60 mg, 90 mg, and 120 mg, the drug maker said in a statement

silent heart attack
Diltiazem Hydrochloride Tablets are indicated for the management of chronic stable angina and angina due to coronary artery spasm. (Photo: AdobeStock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 2:18 PM IST
Zydus Lifesciences on Monday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market a drug used to treat angina and high blood pressure.

The company has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Diltiazem Hydrochloride tablets in strengths of 30 mg, 60 mg, 90 mg, and 120 mg, the drug maker said in a statement. 

Diltiazem Hydrochloride Tablets are indicated for the management of chronic stable angina and angina due to coronary artery spasm.

It belongs to a class of drugs called calcium-channel blockers. Diltiazem works by relaxing blood vessels, which reduces the workload on the heart and increases blood and oxygen supply to the heart muscle. 

The company said Diltiazem Hydrochloride Tablets will be produced at Zydus Lifesciences' Baddi plant in Himachal Pradesh.

As per IQVIA MAT June 2025 data, Diltiazem Hydrochloride Tablets had annual sales of $13.9 million in the US.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Zydus LifesciencesUSFDAhigh blood pressurechronic pain

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 2:18 PM IST

