Cells can sense far beyond contact, may help arrest cancer spread: Study

Human cells can possibly sense far beyond surfaces they touch, with cancer cells being able to probe about 10 microns ahead, and normal epithelial cells -- those on the skin surface and lining cavities -- detecting layers up to 100 microns away, according to a new study.

The long-range sensing helps a cell decide where to move to, scientists from Washington University in St. Louis, US, said, adding that the understanding may help reveal new ways to slow and prevent cancer cells from spreading.

Until recently, the remarkable ability was mostly linked to unusual cells such as cancer cells, they said.

Findings published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) show that ordinary cells can achieve a similar feat when they work together. Amit Pathak, a professor of mechanical engineering and materials science at Washington University's school of engineering, studied how cells interact with the physical properties of the surroundings. He explained that the process of "depth mechano-sensing" allows cells to detect features beyond the surface they are attached to. The sensing ability relies partly on a cell pulling and reshaping the fibrous collagen around it. By deforming the collagen fibres, the cell extends its reach into the extracellular matrix and can "feel" what lies in the next layer, Pathak said.

The next layer could be something stiff, such as a tumour, soft tissue, or even a bone. Detecting the stiffness of the extracellular matrix can help an abnormal cell determine the direction it should move in, he said. Pathak's team had previously found that abnormal cells with a "high front-rear polarity", indicative of migrating cells, have an especially strong ability to sense their environment and can detect physical cues up to 10 microns -- one millionth of a metre -- beyond the area they are attached to. The team has found that groups of epithelial cells, forming surfaces of varied tissues, can achieve an even greater sensing range.