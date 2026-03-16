Can positive beliefs about ageing improve brain and body health in old age?

For decades, ageing has been framed as a slow and unavoidable slide in memory, strength and health. But what if that assumption is wrong?

A new study titled Aging Redefined: Cognitive and Physical Improvement with Positive Age Beliefs, published in the journal Geriatrics, suggests that later life may hold more potential than previously believed. Researchers from Yale University analysed more than a decade of data from over 11,000 adults aged 65 and above and found that nearly half showed measurable improvements in cognitive ability, physical performance, or both over time.

They found that the improvements were strongly linked to how people think about ageing itself. In other words, your mindset about getting older may influence how your body and brain actually age.

This finding challenges the widely held view that ageing is simply a process of gradual loss. Instead, the results suggest that later life can also include gains and recovery in important aspects of health. In a press statement available on the Yale University website, lead author Dr Becca R. Levy, professor of social and behavioural sciences at the Yale School of Public Health, said, “Many people equate aging with an inevitable and continuous loss of physical and cognitive abilities. What we found is that improvement in later life is not rare, it’s common, and it should be included in our understanding of the aging process.”

What did the researchers find about ageing and health improvements? The study analysed data from the Health and Retirement Study, a large federally supported survey tracking the health and lives of older Americans. More than 11,000 participants were followed for as long as 12 years, allowing researchers to observe long-term changes in health and functioning. Two major indicators of healthy ageing were measured: Cognitive health, for which researchers used the Telephone Interview for Cognitive Status (TICS), a widely used test assessing memory, recall and mathematical ability.

Physical health, for which physical functioning was assessed through walking speed, which geriatricians often consider a “functional vital sign” because it predicts disability, hospitalisation and mortality risk. By comparing baseline measurements with later assessments, scientists could determine whether participants experienced improvement, stability or decline.

They found that over the study period: 32 per cent of participants showed improvement in cognitive ability

28 per cent improved in physical performance

45 per cent improved in at least one of the two areas According to the study, when all participants were grouped together, average scores suggested a decline. However, when individual trajectories were analysed, the researchers found that more than half of the participants did not experience the expected continuous decline in cognition. This suggests that ageing trajectories vary widely across individuals rather than following a single predictable path. The study found that mindset about ageing influences physical and brain health. The researchers examined whether participants’ age beliefs and their attitudes towards getting older could predict health outcomes.

ALSO READ: Midlife health: Why women in middle age need recovery more than reinvention They discovered that individuals who held more positive beliefs about ageing were significantly more likely to experience improvements in both cognition and walking speed, even after adjusting for factors such as age, sex, education, chronic illness and depression. What is the science behind positive age beliefs? The findings build on a concept known as stereotype embodiment theory, developed by Dr Levy. According to this theory, cultural messages about ageing, found in media, advertising and everyday conversation, can be absorbed over a lifetime. Once people grow older, these beliefs may become self-relevant and influence biological processes.

Previous studies have linked negative views about ageing with: poorer memory performance

slower walking speed

higher cardiovascular risk

biomarkers associated with Alzheimer’s disease The new study suggests the opposite may also be true, and positive age beliefs could help unlock a “reserve capacity” for improvement in later life. As Dr Levy noted in the Yale press statement, “Our findings suggest there is often a reserve capacity for improvement in later life. And because age beliefs are modifiable, this opens the door to interventions at both the individual and societal level.” The researchers suggest that their findings support greater investment in: