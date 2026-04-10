Cheaper GLP-1 access spurs misuse fears; doctors warn against cosmetic use

The expiry of Novo Nordisk’s semaglutide patent has triggered one of the most crowded drug launches in recent Indian pharma history, with more than 40–50 branded generic versions expected in the market and prices dropping by as much as 50–90 per cent from innovator levels. Indian companies have launched copies at prices starting near ₹1,290 per month, far below branded GLP-1 therapies.

Dr Shashank Shah, bariatric surgeon at Apollo Spectra Hospital, Pune, said falling prices and social media influence are accelerating demand, especially among younger women trying to lose weight quickly before weddings or special events. He noted that while these medicines — many originally developed for diabetes — can help reduce appetite, slow digestion and support weight management in patients with obesity or diabetes, they are not suitable for everyone and should only be used after evaluating body type, health profile and the root causes of weight gain. Shah warned that side effects such as nausea, dizziness, indigestion, fatigue and constipation are common, and stressed that lasting weight management still depends on diet, exercise, sleep and stress control.