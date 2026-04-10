Home / Health / Cheaper GLP-1 access spurs misuse fears; doctors warn against cosmetic use

Cheaper GLP-1 access spurs misuse fears; doctors warn against cosmetic use

Doctors caution against cosmetic misuse of GLP-1 drugs as cheaper generics boost access, raising risks of unsupervised use and short-term weight-loss trends

GLP-1 drugs, weight loss drugs
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Doctors say the rapid expansion of India’s GLP-1 market — driven by lower-cost generic semaglutide launches after patent expiry — is widening access beyond traditional obesity and diabetes patients | (Photo: AdobeStock)
Sohini Das Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2026 | 6:58 PM IST
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The rising use of weight-loss injections in India, particularly among young women seeking quick slimming solutions before weddings or special occasions, is prompting doctors to call for stricter medical supervision as cheaper semaglutide generics make GLP-1 therapies more widely accessible and concerns grow over indiscriminate cosmetic misuse.
 
Doctors say the rapid expansion of India’s GLP-1 market — driven by lower-cost generic semaglutide launches after patent expiry — is widening access beyond traditional obesity and diabetes patients, but is also increasing unsupervised demand among consumers using these drugs for appearance-led, short-term weight loss. BNP Paribas estimates India’s GLP-1 market is currently around ₹1,000 crore and expects it to grow significantly as affordability improves, though adoption remains concentrated in tier-1 and tier-2 cities.
 
The expiry of Novo Nordisk’s semaglutide patent has triggered one of the most crowded drug launches in recent Indian pharma history, with more than 40–50 branded generic versions expected in the market and prices dropping by as much as 50–90 per cent from innovator levels. Indian companies have launched copies at prices starting near ₹1,290 per month, far below branded GLP-1 therapies.
 
Dr Shashank Shah, bariatric surgeon at Apollo Spectra Hospital, Pune, said falling prices and social media influence are accelerating demand, especially among younger women trying to lose weight quickly before weddings or special events. He noted that while these medicines — many originally developed for diabetes — can help reduce appetite, slow digestion and support weight management in patients with obesity or diabetes, they are not suitable for everyone and should only be used after evaluating body type, health profile and the root causes of weight gain. Shah warned that side effects such as nausea, dizziness, indigestion, fatigue and constipation are common, and stressed that lasting weight management still depends on diet, exercise, sleep and stress control.
 
Dr Aparna Govil Bhasker, consultant bariatric surgeon at MetaHeal Clinic and Namaha Hospitals, Mumbai, said these are prescription drugs meant to treat obesity as a disease, not cosmetic slimming aids. She emphasised that they are recommended only for patients with BMI above 30, or above 27 with obesity-related co-morbidities, and require continuous monitoring because they may alter diabetes and hypertension medication needs. “They are not meant for cosmetic weight loss. Indiscriminate use can lead to complications,” she said.
 
Bhasker added that misuse can cause gastrointestinal distress, nutritional deficiencies, muscle loss, gallstones and, in rare cases, pancreatitis. She also pointed to growing societal pressure — particularly around weddings — as a major driver of misuse, saying unrealistic beauty expectations amplified by social media are pushing many women towards unsafe, short-term medical fixes.
 
The warning comes as recent Lancet studies have underscored the same concern globally: While GLP-1 therapies are transforming obesity care, their wider uptake requires careful long-term monitoring, especially in Asian populations where metabolic risks emerge at lower BMI thresholds. In India, doctors say the challenge now is ensuring that increased access through cheaper generics does not lead to reckless self-medication or vanity-driven misuse outside proper medical care.
 
A 2024 paper published in The Lancet EClinicalMedicine examined the expanding global use of GLP-1 receptor agonists and noted that while these drugs are reshaping obesity treatment, broader uptake requires stronger long-term safety surveillance, especially as use expands beyond strictly medical obesity indications.
 
Separately, an analysis in The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology in 2024 highlighted that Asian populations develop obesity-linked metabolic risks at lower BMI thresholds than Western populations, making physician-led screening and patient selection particularly important in countries such as India.
 

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Topics :GLP1weight lossCosmetics

First Published: Apr 10 2026 | 6:58 PM IST

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