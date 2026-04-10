The ultimate gut hack: How much fibre does your body really need daily?

In a world obsessed with protein and calorie counts, fibre often takes a back seat, yet it plays a crucial role in digestion, metabolism, and overall gut health. While many people rely on general guidelines, experts say your ideal intake is far more personalised. The key lies in understanding your body, your lifestyle, and how your gut responds.

Here’s how to figure out how much fibre your body actually needs.

Why fibre needs are not one-size-fits-all

Standard recommendations suggest around 25–38 grams of fibre per day, but experts say this is only a starting point.

Dr Siddharth Badola, Consultant - Hepatologist & Advanced Endoscopy Specialist at Manipal Hospitals, Ghaziabad, explains, “Experts look at the person, including the amount of food they eat, their body weight, their digestive health, if they have any gut issues, and their lifestyle.”

This means two people eating the same amount of fibre may experience very different results. Some may tolerate it well, while others may feel bloated or uncomfortable. Dr Debojyoti Dhar, Cofounder & Director of BugSpeaks (Leucine Rich Bio), adds that experts now consider gut microbiota as well. People who have consumed low-fibre diets over time may need to increase their intake gradually, as their gut bacteria may not be ready to process higher amounts immediately. How age, gender, and activity shape your needs Your fibre requirements are influenced by multiple factors, including age, gender, and how active you are.

Dr Dhar explains, “Gender differences arise mainly from variations in average energy needs and body composition—men typically require higher absolute intakes ( 30–38 g) than women (21–28 g) because of higher calorie requirements, though needs are similar when expressed per 1,000 kcal.” Age also plays a role, as digestion tends to slow down with time, and older adults may need adjustments based on gut sensitivity. Activity levels matter too, because more active individuals often require more fibre to support metabolism and appetite regulation. How to check if you are getting enough fibre One of the easiest ways to assess your intake is to track what you eat in a day. A simple food diary or app can help you estimate how much fibre you are consuming through fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and pulses.

But beyond tracking, your body offers clear cues. Dr Badola says, “If you are having bowel movements, feeling comfortable after meals, and not feeling sluggish, these are all signs that your fibre intake is probably okay.” Regular, easy-to-pass stools and consistent digestion usually indicate adequate fibre, while irregular or hard stools may suggest you need more. Signs you may be eating too little or too much Getting fibre right is about balance. Too little can lead to constipation, irregular digestion, and fatigue. Over time, it may also affect metabolic health. Too much fibre, especially when introduced suddenly, can cause bloating, gas, and stomach cramps.

As Dr Badola explains, “The gut will react if you are eating too much or too little fibre, and that is usually the first sign that you need to make some adjustments.” Dr Dhar also notes that excessive fibre without enough water can worsen constipation and may affect the absorption of certain minerals. Adjusting fibre for specific health conditions For people with Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS), diabetes, or gut sensitivity, fibre intake needs to be more carefully managed. Those with IBS often respond better to soluble fibre such as oats or psyllium, while certain insoluble fibres may trigger discomfort. For diabetes, fibre plays a helpful role in stabilising blood sugar levels and improving satiety.

Experts recommend introducing fibre slowly and monitoring how the body responds, especially in such conditions. Simple ways to increase fibre without discomfort If you are looking to increase your fibre intake, gradual changes are key. Dr Badola advises, “The best approach is to add a little fibre each week rather than trying to eat a lot all at once.” In a news report, Dr Trisha Pasricha, a gastroenterologist at Harvard Medical School, shares a simple and practical rule: “A handful of fibre and a palmful of protein should be included in all three meals of the day.”

Incorporating a variety of sources such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lentils, and seeds helps your gut adapt more easily. Cooking vegetables until tender can also improve tolerance in the early stages. Hydration is equally important because fibre works best when paired with enough water. If you experience bloating or discomfort, slow down and allow your body time to adjust. While general recommendations offer guidance, your digestion, lifestyle, and gut health ultimately determine your ideal intake. For more health updates, follow #HealthwithBS By paying attention to your body’s signals and making gradual adjustments, you can strike the right balance and support long-term health.