Love eating chicken? Here's how it could quietly raise your cancer risk

If chicken is a regular feature on your plate, you might want to think twice about your weekly intake. A new study from Italy warns that eating more than 300 grams of chicken in a week could significantly raise your risk of dying from gastrointestinal cancers. And if you are a man, the danger could be even greater. Researchers say it is not just the quantity but also how the chicken is cooked that matters and high-heat methods like grilling or stewing could make things worse.

Conducted by the National Institute of Gastroenterology “Saverio de Bellis” in Italy, the study titled ‘Does Poultry Consumption Increase the Risk of Mortality for Gastrointestinal Cancers? A Preliminary Competing Risk Analysis,’ recently published in the journal Nutrients, tracked 4,869 participants over nearly 19 years. The study gathered demographic data, health information, lifestyle habits, and medical histories. Participants also underwent standardised physical assessments and were tracked over the period.

Researchers found that individuals eating more than 300 grams of chicken or other poultry meat (white meat), including chicken, turkey, duck, geese, and game birds, per week faced a 27 per cent higher risk of death from all causes compared to those eating less than 100 grams.

“Our study showed that poultry consumption above 300 g/week is associated with a statistically significant increased mortality risk both from all causes and from gastrointestinal cancers,” the researchers wrote.

Among the 1,028 participants who had died, red meat accounted for 59 per cent of their weekly meat intake, while white meat made up 41 per cent, with poultry comprising 29 per cent of the white meat consumed.

Men at higher risk of gastrointestinal cancer from heavy chicken intake

When it came to gastrointestinal cancers specifically, the risk more than doubled for heavy chicken eaters. Among men, the risk shot up even further, with a 2.61 times higher chance of dying from gut cancers compared to men with low chicken consumption.

Researchers noted, “The risk is higher for men than for women,” suggesting that biological factors or dietary habits may make men more vulnerable.

How cooking methods make chicken more dangerous for gut health

Experts point to several reasons why high chicken consumption might increase cancer risk. Cooking chicken at high temperatures, such as grilling, roasting, or stewing for long periods, can generate dangerous compounds like heterocyclic amines (HCAs) and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), both known to cause DNA damage and promote cancer.

“White meat cooked at high temperatures or for a long period could form high levels of mutagens, which may play an important role in gastrointestinal cancer pathogenesis,” said researchers.

Additionally, industrial farming practices, including animal feed composition and meat processing methods, could also contribute to harmful effects, according to the researchers.

Even individuals following a Mediterranean diet, usually seen as protective, were not immune if their poultry intake was high. "Despite good adherence to the Mediterranean diet, people who died of gastrointestinal cancers consumed a higher amount of meat, particularly poultry," the study said.

How to eat chicken safely without raising your cancer risk

The researchers do not suggest completely cutting chicken from your diet, but recommend moderation. They advise alternating chicken with other protein sources like fish and being mindful of cooking methods, avoiding high temperatures and long cooking times as much as possible.