Brain rot and screen overload: How your phone may be wrecking your focus

You are mid-scroll on Instagram. Reels flash past, dogs talking, influencers dancing, someone baking a cake that looks like a car. Fifteen seconds later, you forget what you just watched. The screen still glows. Your brain, however, feels foggy, restless, and oddly exhausted. There is a name for your dwindling attention span and doomscrolling fatigue, resulting from phone addiction and mindless consumption of endless content. It is called ‘ brain rot ’ (or brainrot).

Once a niche internet slang, brain rot has now exploded into mainstream discourse as it raises the concern: are we actually damaging our brains? In a telephonic conversation with Business Standard, Dr Samir Parikh, Director, Mental Health & Behavioural Sciences, Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj, said, “Brain rot is not a recognised formal clinical diagnosis. It’s a term gaining traction to describe the mental fatigue and cognitive decline linked to excessive digital consumption. It is a metaphor. It is a lack of using one’s own logic and common sense while consuming content online.”

Origins: How brain rot went from meme to mental health concern

The term “brain rot” has been in use since at least 2007 to describe the mental state of individuals considered “too online”, according to media reports. Twitter users once used it to describe dating game shows, video games, and “hanging out online”.

By the time social media platforms like TikTok (banned in India since June 2020), Instagram Reels, and YouTube Shorts took over—especially during and after the global Covid-19 pandemic—"brain rot" became shorthand for the feeling of cognitive numbness that follows hours of compulsive scrolling of short-form, dopamine-loaded content.

Symptoms of brain rot: Signs your focus is under attack

While brain rot is not a clinical diagnosis, Dr Parikh warns that the effects associated with it are very real. “It is common knowledge that if you are consuming anything that is not going to serve you, it will affect your health.” Neurologists, psychologists, and researchers have linked excessive screen time, especially content that prioritises speed, novelty, and emotional extremes, to reduced attention span, poor focus, and decline in memory retention. “While your brain is not literally rotting, its ability to function at peak cognitive performance might be under siege,” he said.

Why brain rot happens: Dopamine loops and shallow content

Brain rot thrives in the feedback loop of the internet’s attention economy. A study titled Demystifying the new dilemma of brain rot in the digital era: A review, published in MDPI in March, has underscored the concern that the attention economy’s mechanisms can lead to cognitive challenges associated with excessive digital consumption.

Dopamine overload

Every like, view, and scroll gives a tiny dopamine hit. The brain starts craving more, making it harder to stop.

Low cognitive effort

Repetitive content trains the brain to expect stimulation without effort. This can reduce tolerance for deep or slow processing tasks.

Fragmented attention

Constant switching between apps and tabs weakens concentration and makes it harder to sustain focus.

Emotional numbness

Overexposure to extreme content (both hilarious and horrifying) can dull emotional responsiveness and empathy.

In short, brain rot is not just watching mindless content—it’s the habitual rewiring of your brain to demand it.

How to know if you’re affected

Some common signs that your brain might be in a digital slump include:

Struggling to read long articles or books

Constantly needing background noise or videos

Feeling tired but mentally restless

Zoning out during conversations

Forgetting what you just watched, even minutes ago

Can brain rot be reversed? Experts say yes

According to Dr Parikh, the treatment lies offline. “Since brain rot is not a clinical diagnosis, there is no prescribed treatment, but behavioural and cognitive solutions like limiting screen time, trying attention exercises, and mindful consumption of content can reverse its effects. While technology has its benefits, it’s essential to be mindful of our digital consumption,” he said.

Smart strategies to reset your brain from digital fatigue:

Digital detox

Start with time blocks—for example, 30 minutes offline—which you can eventually stretch to entire weekends.

Re-train attention

Try “attention exercise” routines like reading uninterrupted for 20 minutes, meditating, or journalling without music or screens.

Mindful consumption

Follow creators who offer depth. Watch long-form videos or read newsletters instead of just skimming headlines.

Nature therapy

Time in green spaces has been shown to restore cognitive function and reduce mental fatigue.

Sleep well

Avoid screens 1–2 hours before bed. The brain needs deep rest to repair and integrate information.

Conclusion: Why your brain needs offline time to thrive According to Dr Parikh, your brain was not built for endless scrolling. It thrives on stillness, deep focus, and real-world connection. Stepping away from screens, even briefly, helps rebuild attention, boost memory, and restore emotional clarity. In a noisy world, true strength lies in knowing when to switch off and let your mind breathe.