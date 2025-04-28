World Day for Safety and Health at Work: Why it matters and how it began

Imagine a world where every worker, no matter where they are, returns home safely at the end of the day. That is the goal behind the World Day for Safety and Health at Work, celebrated each year on April 28. In 2025, the day once again reminds businesses, workers, and governments why protecting health and ensuring safety at work is more important than ever. Here’s a look at how the day began and why it continues to matter.

What is safety and health at work?

A safe and healthy working environment, referred to as occupational safety and health (OSH), is defined by the International Labour Organization (ILO) as the discipline concerned with preventing work-related injuries and diseases, and with protecting and promoting workers’ health.

History of World Day for Safety and Health at Work

The World Day for Safety and Health at Work was first initiated by the ILO in 2003. It was launched as part of a global strategy to promote the prevention of occupational accidents and diseases. The day draws inspiration from the long-standing tradition of workers’ remembrance, particularly in countries like Canada and the United States, where April 28 is also recognised as Workers’ Memorial Day to honour workers who have lost their lives at work.

Significance of World Day for Safety and Health at Work

According to the UN Global Compact, each year, approximately 2.78 million workers die from work-related accidents and diseases. A significant portion of these deaths is attributed to work-related diseases. These numbers highlight the urgent need for stronger protections.

The day also aims to create a culture of prevention. By encouraging businesses, trade unions, governments, and individuals to prioritise health and safety, the event promotes the creation of workplaces where risks are minimised and employee well-being is prioritised.

World Day for Safety and Health at Work 2025: Theme

Each year, the ILO selects a specific theme to address a pressing issue in occupational health and safety. These themes range from mental health at work to the future of work in a rapidly changing technological landscape.

In 2025, the focus is “Revolutionising health and safety: The role of AI and digitalisation at work.”

The ILO says AI can lead to:

Automation of tasks

OSH tools and systems

Extended reality and virtual reality

Algorithmic management of work

Workplace safety and health in India Under the Indian Constitution, labour is a subject in the Concurrent List. This means that both the Centre and state have the power to enact laws related to labour. The workplace safety and health in the country are primarily regulated by the Directorate General Factory Advice Service and Labour Institutes (DGFASLI) under the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

Key legislations and bodies involved include:

The Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020 (OSH Code): This is the primary law consolidating and simplifying various 13 previous laws related to workplace safety, health, and working conditions like The Factories Act, 1948, The Contract Labor (Regulation and Abolition) Act, 1970, The Mines Act, 1952, The Dock Workers (Safety, Health and Welfare) Act, 1986, The Building & Other Construction Workers (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act, 1996, among others.

Chief Inspector of Factories in each state: Implements safety regulations for factories under the Factories Act, 1948 (now subsumed under the OSH Code, but still operational until fully notified).

Implements safety regulations for factories under the Factories Act, 1948 (now subsumed under the OSH Code, but still operational until fully notified). Directorate General of Mines Safety (DGMS): Regulates safety in mines.

Regulates safety in mines. Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC): Provides health insurance and some workplace injury benefits.

