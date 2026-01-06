Climate change may be fuelling a global rise in deadly brain-eating amoebae

Deadly brain-eating amoebae are emerging as a global health concern, with climate change, warm waters and weak detection systems allowing these pathogens to persist and spread.

The study, titled The rising threat of amoebae: a global public health challenge, published in the journal Biocontaminant, highlights how free-living amoebae, some of which can cause fatal brain infections , are becoming an emerging public health concern. The researchers note that these organisms can tolerate high temperatures and disinfectants such as chlorine, making them harder to eliminate from water systems.

According to the study, the danger does not stop with amoebae themselves. It found that amoebae can carry other harmful bacteria and viruses inside them, protecting these pathogens from disinfectants and helping them persist in drinking and recreational water. Even more concerning, amoebae may help harbour and disseminate antibiotic resistance genes, potentially worsening the global antimicrobial resistance crisis.

How do people get exposed to these amoebae? According to the study, pathogenic amoebae have been detected in: Lakes, rivers and ponds

Swimming pools and hot springs

Drinking water distribution systems

Household biofilms, such as taps and filters Swimming, diving, and other water-based recreational activities are the most recognised routes of exposure. Certain practices, such as nasal irrigation with untreated water, can also increase risk. The researchers stress that infections are likely underdiagnosed and underreported, partly because symptoms can resemble other conditions and traditional diagnostic tools often miss amoebae. Why are amoebic brain infections so hard to diagnose and treat? ALSO READ: Rare but ruthless: Deadly brain-eating amoeba claims 19 lives in Kerala Amoebic brain infections progress rapidly, and early symptoms such as fever, headache and nausea can look like common viral illnesses. By the time the correct diagnosis is made, treatment options are limited and often ineffective.