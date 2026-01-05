UK enforces strict junk food ad ban on daytime TV and online platforms

The United Kingdom (UK) has taken a bold step in the fight against childhood obesity by enforcing a new ban on junk food advertising on daytime television and across the internet. From today, 5 January 2026, adverts for foods high in fat, sugar and salt (HFSS) are no longer allowed to air on TV before 9 pm or appear as paid promotions online at any time of day. The move aims to shield children from the pervasive influence of unhealthy food marketing.

Why the UK acted now

Health officials in the UK have long warned about rising rates of childhood obesity, with many children already overweight or obese by the time they start primary school. Research shows that advertising strongly influences children’s food choices and eating habits.

NHS (National Health Service) data indicates that almost one in 10 reception-aged children (9.2 per cent) are living with obesity, while one in five children has tooth decay by the age of five. Obesity alone is estimated to cost the NHS more than £11 billion annually, underscoring the scale of the public health challenge. In response, the government has introduced strict advertising rules to limit children’s exposure to unhealthy food marketing during peak viewing hours. Under the new regulation: TV ads for HFSS products are banned before 9 pm

Online paid advertising of junk food is prohibited at all hours

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) will enforce compliance Officials estimate that the ban could remove up to 7.2 billion calories from children’s diets each year and help prevent around 20,000 cases of childhood obesity, potentially easing long-term pressures on the health system and delivering health benefits across the population.

What counts as ‘Junk Food’? The restrictions target 13 categories of products deemed high in unhealthy ingredients such as sugar, salt or saturated fat. This includes many sweets, fizzy drinks, snack foods and ready-to-eat processed items that are heavily marketed to young audiences. Food companies have already been adjusting their advertising ahead of the new rules, and many broadcasters voluntarily adopted similar restrictions from October 2025. However, some experts argue that loopholes still allow “brand-only” ads that don’t show specific products, potentially diluting the law’s impact. Critics also point out that advertisers are shifting spending to less regulated outdoor media, such as billboards and posters.

What research says about advertising and children The UK government’s decision aligns with mounting scientific evidence that even brief exposure to junk food advertising can influence children’s eating behaviour. A r ecent study from the University of Liverpool found that just five minutes of junk food ads could lead children aged 7–15 to consume an average of around 130 extra calories in a day. Importantly, this effect occurred even when ads featured only brand elements such as colours and jingles, not actual food images. This research highlights how powerful marketing can shape food preferences and intake, reinforcing the need for policies that protect young people from constant exposure to unhealthy food messages.