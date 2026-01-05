Why 80% of Indians with mental illness still miss timely treatment

More than 80 per cent of people with mental illness in India do not receive timely or appropriate treatment, despite the availability of effective therapies and growing awareness. The concern about the mental health treatment gap was flagged by the Indian Psychiatric Society (IPS), citing data from the National Mental Health Survey, at expert discussions held ahead of the 77th Annual National Conference of the Indian Psychiatric Society, ANCIPS 2026, to be held from January 28, 2026, to January 31, 2026, at Yashobhoomi in Delhi, reported The Hindu. Mental health specialists warned that stigma, lack of awareness and a severe shortage of professionals continue to keep most patients outside the formal healthcare system, often for months, sometimes for years.

How large is India’s mental health treatment gap compared to the world? According to The Hindu report, data from the National Mental Health Survey show that 80–85 per cent of Indians with common mental disorders do not seek or receive treatment. ALSO READ: Doctor's orders for 2026: Take every office leave you're entitled to Globally, the problem is not unique to India. More than 70 per cent of people with mental illness worldwide do not receive care from trained professionals. In many low-income countries, fewer than one in ten people who need mental healthcare actually get it. India’s massive population and limited mental health infrastructure make the crisis particularly acute.

Are mental illnesses treatable if identified early? According to the IPS, most mental health disorders are highly treatable when identified early and managed properly. It stresses that untreated mental illness is not just a medical issue but a social, economic and developmental problem, affecting families, workplaces and the country’s productivity as a whole. Why do people delay or avoid psychiatric care in India? Experts say delays in seeking psychiatric care often stretch from months to several years, driven by multiple interconnected barriers. Social stigma remains one of the biggest obstacles, with many people fearing judgement , labelling or exclusion by family, colleagues and society. Lack of awareness also plays a major role, as early symptoms are frequently dismissed as stress, weakness or “just a phase” rather than medical conditions needing care.