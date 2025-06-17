Global warming may make sleep apnoea worse and widespread, warns study

What is obstructive sleep apnoea and why is it serious?
India and low-income countries at greater risk
Who is most vulnerable to heat-related OSA?
- People with higher body mass index (BMI) and males showed greater vulnerability
- Risk did not vary significantly with age
- Individuals with longer sleep durations were more susceptible to heat-related OSA
How bad could the economic impact be?
- Over 780,000 healthy years lost across 29 countries in 2023
- $98 billion in damages, including $68 billion in health costs and $30 billion from productivity losses
- 80 million more days worked at reduced capacity
- 25 million additional absenteeism days
What the study recommends
