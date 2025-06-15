41% of respondents incorporated Yoga into their lifestyle: Ayush survey

Over 41 per cent of the respondents have incorporated Yoga into their lifestyle to a certain extent after a decade of the UN's declaration of June 21 as the International Day of Yoga, according to a survey report by the Ayush ministry.

The survey, which covered 30,084 households across 34 states and UTs including urban and rural areas, noted that 24,6 per cent respondents reported improved fitness due to Yoga, 16.9 per cent experienced reduction in stress levels, while around one-fourth respondents claimed to have gained health knowledge.

Titled 'Impact Assessment of a Decade of International Day of Yoga (IDY): Survey Findings', the survey revealed that 11.2 per cent practice yoga regularly, 13.4 per cent occasionally and 75.5 per cent do not practice yoga.

Dr Raghavendra Rao, Director of CCRYN explained, "These 11.2 per cent people who practice Yoga regularly have been measured as those who go to yoga classes and attend sessions regularly. When we say that over 41 per cent have adopted yoga into their lifestyle it means that they practice yoga in different forms such as bhakti yoga (prayer) or meditation and self practices to calm down the mind," he said. The findings of the survey conducted by Central Council for Research in Yoga and Naturopathy and Surveykshan, a company under YOLO 9 Technologies were released on Saturday. ALSO READ: Yoga now a global mass movement thanks to PM Modi's efforts: Ayush minister The survey data revealed that 12.6 per cent respondents in urban areas practice yoga regularly while the figure for rural areas is 10.4 per cent.