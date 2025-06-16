India sees 11 Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours, active cases drop to 7,264

Kerala also saw the largest single-day drop, with 87 fewer cases in the past 24 hours, while Maharashtra reported a decline of 38 cases. In contrast, Karnataka recorded 18 new infections, taking its active caseload to 591.

Kerala continues to report the highest number of active Covid-19 cases at 1,920, followed by Gujarat with 1,433. Maharashtra and Delhi reported 540 and 649 active cases, respectively.

Experts advise targeted boosters

Health experts have recommended against launching a mass booster vaccination drive in response to the current rise in infections. Instead, they have suggested a targeted strategy focusing on high-risk populations, including the elderly, immunocompromised individuals, and those with chronic conditions.

ALSO READ: On guard, to keep waves at bay: No rush to stockpile Covid vaccines They cited widespread hybrid immunity—resulting from both prior infections and high vaccine coverage—as a reason why additional doses for the general public may not be necessary at this stage.

Emphasis on precautions and early care

Experts continue to stress the importance of following Covid-appropriate behaviour, including wearing masks, practising hand hygiene, and avoiding crowded places.

In response to the recent rise in infections, the central government has issued advisories to states and union territories, calling for heightened vigilance and preparedness.

Healthcare professionals have also underlined the need to distinguish Covid-19 from other seasonal viral infections, as both often present with similar symptoms such as fever, fatigue, and respiratory issues.

The Indian Medical Association has reiterated the importance of preventive measures—particularly masking and hygiene practices—to help curb the spread of the virus.