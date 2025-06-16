India sees 11 Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours, active cases drop to 7,264

India’s active Covid-19 caseload fell slightly to 7,264 on Monday, down from 7,383 the previous day, with 119 fewer infections recorded. However, 11 deaths were also reported in the past 24 hours, according to latest data by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Of the 11 fatalities, seven were from Kerala, while Delhi, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh reported one death each. Among the deceased was a 33-year-old man from Kerala; the others were elderly individuals with pre-existing respiratory and chronic health conditions.
India is currently witnessing a rise in Covid-19 cases, attributed to emerging subvariants including LF.7, XFG, JN.1, and the recently identified NB.1.8.1.
State-wise update: Kerala tops active cases
Kerala continues to report the highest number of active Covid-19 cases at 1,920, followed by Gujarat with 1,433. Maharashtra and Delhi reported 540 and 649 active cases, respectively.
Kerala also saw the largest single-day drop, with 87 fewer cases in the past 24 hours, while Maharashtra reported a decline of 38 cases. In contrast, Karnataka recorded 18 new infections, taking its active caseload to 591.
State
Active Cases
New Cases (Last 24 Hours)
Deaths (Last 24 Hours)
Kerala
1,920
-87
7
Maharashtra
540
-38
1
Gujarat
1,433
-08
0
Delhi
649
-33
1
Rajasthan
222
+30
0
Karnataka
591
+18
0
Tamil Nadu
220
-23
0
Experts advise targeted boosters
Health experts have recommended against launching a mass booster vaccination drive in response to the current rise in infections. Instead, they have suggested a targeted strategy focusing on high-risk populations, including the elderly, immunocompromised individuals, and those with chronic conditions.
They cited widespread hybrid immunity—resulting from both prior infections and high vaccine coverage—as a reason why additional doses for the general public may not be necessary at this stage.
Experts continue to stress the importance of following Covid-appropriate behaviour, including wearing masks, practising hand hygiene, and avoiding crowded places.
In response to the recent rise in infections, the central government has issued advisories to states and union territories, calling for heightened vigilance and preparedness.
Healthcare professionals have also underlined the need to distinguish Covid-19 from other seasonal viral infections, as both often present with similar symptoms such as fever, fatigue, and respiratory issues.
The Indian Medical Association has reiterated the importance of preventive measures—particularly masking and hygiene practices—to help curb the spread of the virus.
