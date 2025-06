Asthma risk rises sharply for women working night shifts, warns study

The study further revealed that postmenopausal women not on hormone replacement therapy (HRT) and working night shifts had nearly double the risk of moderate to severe asthma compared to their daytime counterparts. This supports the theory that female hormones play a protective role and that their absence in menopause may leave women more vulnerable to asthma triggered by circadian disruption.

This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.

Experts advise women working night shifts — especially those with a personal or family history of asthma — to monitor their respiratory health closely. Regular medical check-ups, discussing symptoms with healthcare providers, and making appropriate lifestyle changes can help manage or reduce risk. However, there are currently no specific asthma prevention guidelines tailored to night-shift workers.