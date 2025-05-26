Covid-19 cases cross 1,000 mark: 430 active cases in Kerala, 104 in Delhi

Covid-19 cases are witnessing a rapid surge across the country, with over 1,000 infections reported so far, including 752 new cases recently confirmed. Delhi has emerged as one of the key contributors to this spike, recording 99 new cases in the past week and a total of 104 active cases, reigniting public concerns about a fresh outbreak.

According to government data, Kerala currently tops the chart with the highest number of active cases at 430. Other states with notable case counts include Maharashtra (209), Delhi (104), Gujarat (83), Karnataka (47), Uttar Pradesh (15), and West Bengal (12).

Several states and union territories, including the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir, have reported no active cases at present.

'No need to panic', says CM Rekha Gupta Amid rising Covid cases in the national capital, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday assured the public that there is no cause for alarm, emphasising that hospitals are well-equipped to handle any potential surge. Speaking to reporters at an event, she said, "We have details of the Covid-19 cases. Our hospitals have all the facilities. We have also issued an advisory." She added that the situation has been thoroughly assessed, noting, "We have analysed the scenario and there is no panic situation." Maharashtra has reported at least four Covid-related deaths, followed by Kerala (2), and Karnataka (1).

Bihar confirms first Covid case in ongoing surge

Bihar reported its first Covid-19 case of the current wave on Monday, after a 31-year-old Patna resident tested positive, news agency PTI reported.

The patient is being treated at a private hospital and has not travelled outside the state recently. “A man from Patna with no history of travelling outside the state recently has tested positive for Covid-19. The level of infection is very mild. The case is being monitored closely and all necessary protocols are being followed,” said Patna Civil Surgeon Abinash Kumar Singh.

New Covid-19 sub variants detected in India

India has detected one case of the Covid-19 subvariant NB.1.8.1 in Tamil Nadu and four cases of LF.7 in Gujarat, according to INSACOG, which is a network of laboratories across India that tracks and studies the evolution of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Both are listed by WHO as 'Variants under Monitoring' but are not 'Variants of Concern'. These sub variants are linked to rising infections in Asia.

Meanwhile, JN.1 remains dominant in India, representing 53 per cent of samples, followed by BA.2 at 26 per cent.

Govt issues new Covid advisory for Delhi

Last week, the Directorate General of Health Services issued a new advisory directing all government and private hospitals to enhance preparedness. The advisory urges hospitals to ensure the availability and functionality of key equipment. “All the equipment such as Ventilators, Bi-Pap, Oxygen Concentrators, PSA etc. are in functional condition,” it stated.

Hospitals must also conduct staff refresher training, report ILI/SARI cases on IHIP, and submit all positive samples to Lok Nayak Hospital for genome sequencing. “Respiratory etiquettes are being followed, including wearing mask in hospital premises,” it added.