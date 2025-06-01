Covid-19 cases in India rise to 3,395; Delhi man among 4 dead in 24 hours

These subvariants are more transmissible than their predecessors and have contributed to rising cases and hospitalisations in countries like China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Australia.

While they have not been linked to increased severity, their rapid transmission has led health authorities to recommend caution, particularly for vulnerable and high-risk populations.

Experts emphasise that vaccination continues to be the most effective protection, along with the use of masks in crowded or poorly ventilated spaces.