France is saying ‘non’ to puffing in public where children are around. Starting this July, lighting up a cigarette at the beach or bus stop in France might land you a hefty fine. In a move hailed by health advocates, the French government is set to roll out tough new anti-smoking rules to keep public spaces, especially those frequented by children, smoke-free, according to media reports.

Why is France banning smoking in outdoor public places?

French Health and Family Minister Catherine Vautrin explained in an interview published by the regional Ouest-France daily on its website that tobacco “must disappear where there are children.” She added, “The decision is rooted in public health, particularly for children. The freedom to smoke stops where children’s right to breathe clean air starts.”

The restrictions will take effect on July 1 and will cover all outdoor areas where children are likely to be present, including beaches, parks, public gardens, school surroundings, bus stops, and sports venues, she said.

According to Santé Publique France (Public Health France), the French national public health agency reporting to the Ministry of Health, about 75,000 people die from tobacco-related complications each year in the country. The government wants to take stronger steps to reduce this number and ensure that children are not exposed to secondhand smoke in open, public areas.

Where will smoking be banned under the new rules?

From July 1, smoking will be banned in nearly all outdoor places where children could be present, including:

Public parks and gardens

Beaches

School surroundings

Sports stadiums and grounds

Bus and tram stops

The aim is to create tobacco-free zones in all places where children and families gather.

What is the penalty for breaking France’s new smoking ban?

If you’re caught smoking in a restricted outdoor area, you could face a fine of up to €135 ($154). French authorities plan to actively enforce the new rules, with signage and public awareness campaigns to support compliance.

Are there exceptions to the smoking ban in France?

There are two notable exceptions:

Café terraces are exempt, meaning adults can still smoke while sipping coffee outside a café

Electronic cigarettes (e-cigarettes or vapes) are not included in this ban, though France is working on tightening vaping regulations soon

Do French citizens support the outdoor smoking ban?

According to a survey cited by news agency AFP, 62 per cent of French citizens support a ban on smoking in public spaces. That’s nearly two out of three people.

How widespread is smoking in France today?

According to a report by the French Observatory of Drugs and Addictive Behaviours, a non-profit organisation that collects data on drug use and addiction and evaluates public policy, smoking is declining in the country, particularly among teens. It found that daily smoking among 17-year-olds has dropped by nearly 16 percentage points since 2011. However, vaping is becoming more common, with 56.9 per cent of 17-year-olds having tried it at least once.

France joins global efforts to tighten tobacco laws