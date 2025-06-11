SARS-CoV-2 protein triggers immune attack on healthy cells, shows study

A new study published in peer-reviewed scientific journal Cell Reports has uncovered an unexpected way in which the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes Covid-19 , might harm healthy tissues. Researchers found that the virus can indirectly trigger immune attacks on cells it never actually infects.

Scientists from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem discovered that the virus’s nucleocapsid protein (NP) — usually known for packaging viral RNA inside infected cells — can transfer to neighbouring uninfected epithelial cells and stick to their surfaces. Once on these healthy cells, the NP protein is mistakenly recognised by the immune system.

“This process activates the classical complement pathway, leading to inflammation and cellular damage that might contribute to severe Covid-19 outcomes and complications such as long Covid,” the study explains.

Viral protein marks healthy cells for attack The immune system, seeing the NP protein on these healthy cells, mistakenly treats them as infected. Anti-NP antibodies label these cells for destruction, setting off a harmful chain reaction. This immune attack, researchers believe, may worsen disease severity and contribute to long-lasting symptoms seen in some Covid-19 patients. "This research uncovers a surprising way in which the SARS-CoV-2 virus can misdirect the immune system, causing the attack of healthy cells, simply because they have been marked by a viral protein," the authors wrote.