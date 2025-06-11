Home / Health / SARS-CoV-2 protein triggers immune attack on healthy cells, shows study

SARS-CoV-2 protein triggers immune attack on healthy cells, shows study

Researchers discover that a Covid-19 viral protein can latch onto healthy cells, prompting the immune system to mistakenly attack them - a finding that could change treatment strategies

Covid, coronavirus, Sars-CoV-2, covid testing
The SARS-CoV-2 virus can indirectly trigger immune attacks on cells it never actually infects. (Photo: AdobeStock)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 5:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
A new study published in peer-reviewed scientific journal Cell Reports has uncovered an unexpected way in which the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes Covid-19, might harm healthy tissues. Researchers found that the virus can indirectly trigger immune attacks on cells it never actually infects. 
Scientists from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem discovered that the virus’s nucleocapsid protein (NP) — usually known for packaging viral RNA inside infected cells — can transfer to neighbouring uninfected epithelial cells and stick to their surfaces. Once on these healthy cells, the NP protein is mistakenly recognised by the immune system. 
“This process activates the classical complement pathway, leading to inflammation and cellular damage that might contribute to severe Covid-19 outcomes and complications such as long Covid,” the study explains. 
   

Viral protein marks healthy cells for attack

The immune system, seeing the NP protein on these healthy cells, mistakenly treats them as infected. Anti-NP antibodies label these cells for destruction, setting off a harmful chain reaction. This immune attack, researchers believe, may worsen disease severity and contribute to long-lasting symptoms seen in some Covid-19 patients. 
“This research uncovers a surprising way in which the SARS-CoV-2 virus can misdirect the immune system, causing the attack of healthy cells, simply because they have been marked by a viral protein,” the authors wrote.
 

Lab findings confirm the mechanism

The team used lab-grown cells, advanced imaging techniques, and samples from Covid-19 patients to understand how the NP protein attaches to healthy cells. They found that NP binds to heparan sulfate proteoglycans — a sugar-like molecule found on many cell surfaces. 
As a result, clusters of NP proteins form on these cells, prompting the immune system to attack them using antibodies. This mistakenly triggers the complement pathway, harming both infected and healthy cells. 
The researchers also found that the commonly used blood thinner enoxaparin can block NP from binding to healthy cells. As a heparin analog, enoxaparin competes for the same binding sites. In laboratory tests using both cell cultures and samples from patients, enoxaparin prevented NP from attaching to cells and helped stop the immune system from attacking them.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

AI Miracle: First-ever pregnancy using breakthrough infertility tech

Tired, hungry and gaining weight? Insulin resistance could be to blame

That 'healthy' juice habit? It might be messing with your metabolism

Everyday foods that trigger inflammation-and what to eat in their place

India's Fertility Story: Total fertility rate falls below replacement level

Topics :CoronavirusCoronavirus Latest NewsCOVID-19Coronavirus TestsBS Web Reportsimmune proteins

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 5:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story