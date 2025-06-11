What is inflammation, and why should you care?
- Refined carbs like white bread, sugary cereals, and pasta
- Packaged snacks with trans fats, preservatives, and food colourings
- Sugary drinks and foods with high-fructose corn syrup
- Processed meats like bacon, sausages, and deli cuts
- Unhealthy oils (vegetable oils high in omega-6, margarine)
- Alcohol overload, especially sweet cocktails and beer
- Turmeric (with black pepper): Curcumin fights inflammatory proteins like NF-κB
- Fatty fish (salmon, sardines): Rich in omega-3s that calm prostaglandins and leukotrienes
- Berries: Packed with polyphenols that fight oxidative stress
- Green tea and matcha: Full of anti-inflammatory catechins
- Whole grains like oats and quinoa
- Dark leafy greens (spinach, kale)
- Legumes and lentils
- Olive oil and nuts
Should you eat anti-inflammatory foods even if you feel fine?
What does an anti-inflammatory meal look like on a busy day?
- Grilled salmon or tofu
- Quinoa salad with baby spinach, cherry tomatoes, and olive oil
- A handful of walnuts
- A slice of pineapple or a bowl of berries
- Green tea instead of cola
Why do you feel off even when you eat well?
- Chronic stress: Cortisol overload triggers inflammatory molecules
- Poor sleep: Less than 7 hours? You’re raising systemic inflammation
- Pollution and toxins: Even that “harmless” scented candle or air freshener
- Sitting all day: Inactivity increases belly fat, which pumps out inflammatory chemicals
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app