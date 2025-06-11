There was a time when pouring yourself a glass of fruit juice felt like the healthiest way to start your day. But a new study suggests it might not be doing your body any favours—especially when it comes to your risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

In a major international study titled “Dietary Sugar Intake and Incident Type 2 Diabetes Risk: A Systematic Review and Dose-Response Meta-Analysis of Prospective Cohort Studies”, published in the journal Advances in Nutrition, researchers from Brigham Young University and Germany found that drinking fruit juice—even 100% pure juice—was linked to a 5 per cent increased risk of type 2 diabetes for every 8-ounce (230 ml) serving consumed daily.

What did the study find about fruit juice and diabetes risk? The researchers analysed data from 14 large cohort studies involving over 490,000 healthy adults, tracking them for more than a decade. They examined various forms of sugar intake—total, added, fructose, sucrose—as well as popular beverage sources like sugar-sweetened beverages (SSBs) and fruit juice. Key finding: Every daily serving of fruit juice increased the risk of type 2 diabetes by 5 per cent

Sugar-sweetened sodas increased the risk by 25 per cent per serving This means that while juice may not be as harmful as soda, it is far from harmless when it comes to metabolic health.

Why fruit juice is harmful—even when made from fruit According to the study authors, the main issue lies in how quickly sugar is absorbed from juice, and what’s missing in the process. Whole fruits contain fibre, which slows digestion and sugar absorption. Juice removes this fibre and delivers sugar in a concentrated, liquid form. This causes rapid spikes in blood glucose and insulin levels. Over time, these spikes can strain the liver and impair insulin sensitivity—key steps towards developing type 2 diabetes. Even a small glass of juice can contain as much sugar as a soft drink—just in a more “natural-looking” package.

What are healthier alternatives to fruit juice? If you’re looking to stay hydrated and healthy, Charu Dua, Chief Dietician and HOD – Department of Clinical Nutrition, Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre, recommends several smart swaps: Whole fruit smoothies: Blend fruits (with peel and pulp) and add flax or chia seeds for fibre and healthy fats

Blend fruits (with peel and pulp) and add flax or chia seeds for fibre and healthy fats Infused water: Add cucumber, mint, lemon, or berries to plain water for flavour minus the sugar

Add cucumber, mint, lemon, or berries to plain water for flavour minus the sugar Vegetable juices: Cucumber, spinach, or celery blends are low in sugar and rich in nutrients

Cucumber, spinach, or celery blends are low in sugar and rich in nutrients Coconut water: Naturally hydrating and potassium-rich, but still best consumed in moderation Should you avoid fruit juice completely? Not necessarily. But experts advise treating it more like a sweet treat than a daily beverage.