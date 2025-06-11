Wednesday, June 11, 2025 | 10:56 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Health / India sees 6 Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours, active cases rise to 7,121

India sees 6 Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours, active cases rise to 7,121

Of the six fatalities, three were reported from Kerala, two from Karnataka and one from Maharashtra

Covid-19 India 2025, Covid-19 surge India, active Covid cases India, coronavirus, masking

Kerala continues to top the Covid-19 chart among states, reporting 2,223 active cases (Photo: AdobeStock)

Apexa Rai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 10:56 AM IST

Listen to This Article

 
India’s active Covid-19 case tally rose to 7,121 with 306 fresh cases reported in the last 24 hours, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare released on Wednesday. Six deaths were also recorded during the same period.
 
Of the six fatalities, three were reported from Kerala, two from Karnataka and one from Maharashtra. Among the deceased, one was a 43-year-old male with a compromised immune system. The other victims were elderly and suffered from pre-existing respiratory and chronic health conditions. 
 
India is currently witnessing a rise in Covid-19 cases, attributed to new variants including LF.7, XFG, JN.1, and the recently identified NB.1.8.1 subvariant.
 

Also Read

quick commerce, q-com

Govt to increase checks on quick commerce dark stores amid hygiene issues

US green card, US Passport, US immigration

Indian Green Card wait time sees minor shift in July 2025 US Visa Bulletin

Dark clouds, clouds, Black Clouds, monsoon

Monsoon to return from June 12 after 13-day lull, IMD warns of heavy rain

summer, hot summer day, heat wave

IMD issues orange alert as heatwave grips Delhi, air quality remains poor

mutual fund, SIP, systematic investment plans

Savings a/c returns drop post RBI rate cut: Where to park your idle ₹1 lakh

Statewise Data

Kerala continues to top the Covid-19 chart among states, reporting 2,223 active cases. It also logged the most new infections in the past 24 hours, with 170 fresh cases. Gujarat followed with 114 new cases, pushing its active tally to 1,223. Delhi, too, witnessed a rise, with active cases reaching 757.
 
State Active Cases New Cases (Last 24 Hours) Deaths (Last 24 Hours)
Kerala 2,223 +170 3
Maharashtra 615 +2 1
Gujarat 1,223 +114 0
Delhi 757 +66 0
West Bengal 747    
Karnataka 459 -100 2
Tamil Nadu 204 -3 0

Experts recommend targeted protection over mass booster drive

Health experts have advised against a mass booster vaccination campaign amid the recent uptick in Covid-19 cases, urging instead a targeted approach focused on high-risk groups such as the elderly, immunocompromised individuals, and those with chronic illnesses.
 
Citing widespread hybrid immunity, developed through prior infections and substantial vaccine coverage, they argue that additional doses for the general public are not necessary at this point. 
 
Experts also stressed the importance of continuing Covid-appropriate behaviour, including mask-wearing, hand hygiene, and avoiding crowded places. Government issues advisory, urges caution
 
In light of the rising infections, the central government has issued advisories to states and union territories, calling for readiness and vigilance.
 
Medical professionals have also emphasised the importance of distinguishing between Covid-19 and other seasonal viral fevers, which share symptoms such as fever, fatigue and respiratory discomfort. 
 
Vulnerable individuals—especially senior citizens and those with underlying medical issues—have been advised to exercise caution and seek immediate medical care if symptoms develop or worsen.
 
The Indian Medical Association has reiterated the need for preventive measures, including the use of masks and adherence to hygiene practices, to curb the spread of the virus.
 

More From This Section

inflammatory diet

Everyday foods that trigger inflammation-and what to eat in their place

people india

India's Fertility Story: Total fertility rate falls below replacement level

Appendix Cancer

Appendix cancer rising among millennials: Causes, signs, and what to do

Image via Shutterstock

Obesity injections may have less weight loss effect in reality: Study

Covid-19 India 2025, Covid-19 surge India, active Covid cases India, coronavirus, masking

India reports 3 Covid-19 deaths, 324 new cases; active tally rises to 6,815

Topics : Coronavirus BS Web Reports COVID-19 Coronavirus Tests Healthcare in India Health with BS

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 10:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAxiom 4 Mission PostponedGold-Silver Price TodaySA vs AUS Pitch ReportDelhi weather TodayHousefull 5 Box office CollectionLatest LIVE newsGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon