Can daily exercise help fight Alzheimer's and slow ageing? Study says yes

Every time you lace up your trainers and head out for a walk or run, you likely envision yourself strengthening your heart and toning your muscles. But what if that daily movement was also fortifying your brain against the ravages of time and Alzheimer’s disease?

A recent study titled "Liver exerkine reverses aging- and Alzheimer’s-related memory loss via vasculature," published in Cell, reveals a remarkable biological pathway between the body and the brain. These findings suggest that the benefits of physical activity extend far beyond cardiovascular health, offering a new paradigm for how we understand and potentially slow down the process of cognitive aging.

The brain’s defence - The blood-brain barrier Our brain is protected by a highly selective shield called the blood-brain barrier, which keeps harmful substances in the bloodstream from leaking into delicate brain tissue. As we age, this barrier can become fragile and leaky, allowing molecules that spark inflammation to enter the brain. Inflammation is a known trigger for cognitive decline and is a hallmark of Alzheimer’s disease. This research demonstrates that exercise supports this essential barrier and may help keep age-related brain damage at bay. What happens when you exercise Researchers at the University of California, San Francisco, found that when mice exercised regularly, their livers produced higher levels of an enzyme called GPLD1 (glycosylphosphatidylinositol-specific phospholipase D1). Although GPLD1 does not enter the brain itself, it travels through the bloodstream to the vessels that surround the brain and targets a harmful protein called TNAP.

“This discovery shows just how relevant the body is for understanding how the brain declines with age,” said Saul Villeda, associate director of the UCSF Bakar Aging Research Institute and senior author of the study, underlining that the brain cannot be viewed in isolation from the rest of the body. With ageing, the protein TNAP builds up on cells that make up the blood-brain barrier and weakens its integrity. GPLD1 trims TNAP from these cells, helping to restore the seal of the barrier and reducing leaks. ALSO READ: Spa days, supplements, productivity: Doctors bust 15 common self-care myths Co-author of the study Gregor Bieri said, “We were able to tap into this mechanism late in life, for the mice, and it still worked,” showing that this protective process can be activated even in later years.

What exercise does for ageing brains Once GPLD1 acts on TNAP, several benefits unfold: Blood-brain barrier becomes stronger and less permeable so fewer toxins enter brain tissue

Inflammation in the brain declines, which is an important contributor to memory loss

Memory and cognitive performance improve in older animals, even at ages equivalent to 70 years in humans This study helps explain why regular physical activity is consistently linked with better memory and reduced cognitive decline, and why people who stay active tend to have sharper thinking as they get older. A new outlook on alzheimer’s prevention Traditionally, Alzheimer’s research has focused almost exclusively on processes inside the brain. This new study emphasises the importance of the whole body in protecting cognition, especially physical activity and liver-derived factors.