What we get wrong about protein: Experts bust 10 persistent myths

Protein is everywhere right now, on gym posters, cereal boxes, coffee cups and Instagram reels. Yet for all the hype, confusion still reigns. One moment we’re told protein is essential for strength and ageing well. The next, we’re warned it will “strain the kidneys”, make women “bulky”, or is useless without supplements.

For this week’s Fact-check Friday, we asked Dr Bhanu Mishra, nephrologist at Fortis Hospital, Delhi, to walk us through the most common protein myths he encounters in daily practice, and what science actually says.

1. Is protein only for kids, athletes or bodybuilders?

Myth: Protein is mainly for growing children or people who lift heavy weights.

Fact: Everyone needs protein, every day. “Protein is not a special nutrient reserved for athletes,” says Dr Mishra. “It is essential for immunity, hormone production, enzymes, tissue repair and maintaining muscle mass. As we age, protein becomes even more important to prevent weakness and frailty.” ALSO READ | From muscles to immunity: Why protein is important for your health Needs vary by age, activity and health status, but no adult can safely skip protein. 2. Does eating more protein make women bulky? Myth: Higher protein intake makes women look muscular and bulky. Fact: Protein alone does not lead to bodybuilder-level muscle gain.

“Serious muscle bulking requires intense resistance training and a calorie surplus,” explains Dr Mishra. Normal protein intake supports hormonal health, metabolism, lean muscle, fertility and post-partum recovery in women. ALSO READ | Why women need much more protein than they realise, doctors explain Protein strengthens without automatically changing body shape. 3. Can vegetarians or plant-based eaters get complete protein? Myth: Only animal foods provide ‘complete’ protein. Fact: Plant-based diets can easily meet protein needs. “Pulses, lentils, soy, quinoa, grains, nuts and seeds can collectively provide all essential amino acids,” says Dr Mishra. “You don’t need animal protein at every meal to build a complete profile.”

Variety across the day matters more than any single food. 4. Must protein be consumed immediately after a workout? Myth: If you miss the 30-minute post-workout window, protein is wasted. Fact: The recovery window is much wider. “The so-called ‘anabolic window’ is not a strict stopwatch,” says Dr Mishra. “Protein consumed within two to three hours is effective. More importantly, total daily protein intake matters far more than exact timing.” Your muscles care more about consistency than urgency. 5. Are supplements necessary because food is never enough? Myth: Without protein powders, it’s impossible to meet daily needs.

Fact: Most people can meet protein requirements through food. “Marketing has convinced people they must supplement,” Dr Mishra says. “But normal diets with pulses, dairy, eggs, soy or lean meats are usually sufficient.” ALSO READ | Protein-fortified snacks are everywhere, but do they truly deliver? Supplements are useful mainly for people with poor appetite, medical conditions, restrictive diets or elite-level training. 6. Does more protein always mean more muscle? Myth: The more protein you eat, the more muscle you build. Fact: Muscle growth depends on several factors. “Training intensity, overall calories, rest, sleep and genetics all determine muscle gain,” explains Dr Mishra. “Extra protein beyond your body’s requirement is simply burnt for energy or stored.”

There is a ceiling beyond which protein stops adding benefit. 7. Do most Indians already get enough protein from home food? Myth: Traditional Indian meals automatically meet protein needs. Fact: Many Indians fall short without realising it. “Surveys consistently show protein deficiency, especially in vegetarian households,” says Dr Mishra. “Diets are often heavily carbohydrate-based, with rice, roti and potatoes dominating the plate.” Feeling full does not always mean being nutritionally replete. 8. Do high-protein diets damage healthy kidneys? Myth: High protein puts dangerous stress on the kidneys. Fact: In healthy people, higher protein intake is safe. “This fear originates from dietary restrictions prescribed for kidney disease patients,” Dr Mishra clarifies. “Healthy kidneys can handle higher protein without damage.”