Datanomics: Ayushman Bharat aims to bring healthcare to the masses

Tomorrow, on April 30, India will be celebrating Ayushman Bharat Day. The day is celebrated every year on the last day of April by the government to raise awareness about its flagship Ayushman Bharat Yojana.

Launched in 2018 on the recommendations of the National Health Policy of 2017 to achieve universal health coverage, the initiative was designed with an underlying commitment of leaving no one behind and meeting sustainable development goals (SDGs) by ensuring affordable and high-quality healthcare for Indians.

Ayushman Bharat comprises two components — Health and Wellness Centres (HWCs) and Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY). Free healthcare coverage worth Rs 5 lakh per year is provided to eligible families for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation at empanelled hospitals under PM-JAY, which is the world’s largest health insurance scheme fully financed by the government. On October 29, 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the expansion of PM-JAY to include all senior citizens aged 70 years and above, irrespective of their socio-economic status. Meanwhile, West Bengal remains the only Indian state where Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY is not implemented, after Odisha and Delhi were the latest to sign on to the scheme in 2025.

Under PM-JAY, an Ayushman card is also issued to facilitate cashless and paperless access to eligible beneficiaries to avail quality medical services and benefits. According to the data accessed on the Ayushman Bharat portal, more than half of the admissions in the authorised hospitals for treatment were people aged 45 and above, while 44 per cent of such admissions belonged to the people in the age group of 15-44. People aged 45 and above had 38 per cent of the total Ayushman cards created till date. Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Rajasthan were the top three states in terms of number of authorised hospital admissions with 9.04 million, 6.6 million and 5.74 million respectively.

Interestingly, of the 36,118 empanelled hospitals under the scheme, 90 per cent of the hospitals had a bed strength of 100 or below and 80 per cent of the hospitals had a bed strength of 50 or below. The Economic Survey 2024-25 credited PM-JAY with playing a decisive role in significantly reducing out-of-pocket expenditure (OOPE) through an increase in social security and primary health expenditure, with over Rs 1.25 lakh crore in savings recorded. India’s OOPE, as a percentage of total health expenditure (THE), declined from 62.6 per cent in 2014-15 to 48.2 per cent in 2018-19, the year when Ayushman Bharat was launched. Since then, it has dropped further to 39.4 per cent in 2021-22. Such reduction in OOPE has gone hand-in-hand with increased public spending in healthcare from 29 per cent of THE in 2014-15 to 48 per cent in 2021-22.