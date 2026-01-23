Datanomics: India has highest Nipah case fatality ratio globally

Associate Sponsors

India has the world's highest Nipah case fatality rate, with 78 deaths in 108 cases since 2001, as West Bengal reports new infections after nearly two decades

NIPAH, BLOOD, BLOOD TEST
premium
Between 2001 and 2025, the virus claimed 78 lives out of 108 reported cases
Sneha Sasikumar
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2026 | 11:09 PM IST
West Bengal has reported five confirmed cases of Nipah virus -- the first in the state in nearly two decades. The last outbreak was reported in 2007. India has the world’s highest Nipah fatality-case ratio at 72 per cent -- reported during 2001-2025 period. But maximum fatalities were recorded in Bangladesh around the same period, followed by Malaysia in a bit earlier period. 
   
Nipah kills 1 in 2 patients globally  
 
Between 2001 and 2025, the virus claimed 78 lives out of 108 reported cases-- nearly three out of every four patients. This was followed closely by Bangladesh.  
   
Kerala and West Bengal bear the brunt  
 
Only two Indian states reported Nipah outbreaks between 2001 and 2025. The eight recorded instances of outbreaks were all confined to West Bengal and Kerala. West Bengal had reported the country’s first case. 
   
Funding rose after FY22, but utilisation fluctuates  
 
In response to recurring outbreaks, the National One Health Programme for Prevention and Control of Zoonotic Diseases has raised its funding nearly five-fold, from ₹3.4 crore in FY21 to ₹15.73 crore in FY25. However, fund utilisation varied widely, ranging from 44 per cent to 92 per cent during this period. 
 

Topics :Nipahnipah virusWest Bengal

First Published: Jan 23 2026 | 11:09 PM IST

