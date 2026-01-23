Career breaks for mental health: A smart investment for long-term growth

In a culture that celebrates hustle and constant availability, stepping away from work can feel risky. Yet, for many professionals, a planned career break for mental health is not a setback, but a strategic reset. As burnout, anxiety and chronic stress rise across industries, mental health–driven career breaks are increasingly being seen as an investment in long-term success rather than a pause in ambition.

According to Dr Murali Krishna, Consultant – Psychiatry & Counselling Services at Aster RV Hospital, meaningful psychological recovery needs more than a few days off. It requires time, intention and sustained disengagement from work stress.

Why short holidays are often not enough A weekend getaway or annual leave may help the body rest, but the mind often stays switched on. Emails, deadlines and performance anxiety tend to follow people even on holiday. “Short breaks or holidays provide physical rest but rarely provide true psychological recovery,” Dr Krishna explains. “A career break allows the brain sufficient time to deal with a chronic stress state. It enables emotional processing, nervous system regulation, and cognitive recovery.” This deeper recovery is crucial. Without it, emotional fatigue can quietly build up and later surface as depression, anxiety or stress-related physical illness.

The long-term impact on performance and leadership Chronic stress does not just affect mood, it also impairs judgment, creativity and decision-making. Poor sleep, constant pressure and emotional overload reduce a person’s ability to think clearly or lead effectively. Dr Krishna notes that professionals who take mental health–driven breaks often return with: Improved focus and clarity

Better emotional balance

Stronger resilience under pressure Over time, this translates into better leadership, sound decision-making and sustained performance, rather than repeated cycles of burnout and recovery. Can planned breaks prevent burnout-related career derailment? “Planned career breaks act as a preventive measure, allowing individuals to rejuvenate before reaching a point of career crisis,” says Dr Murali Krishna. Untreated burnout, on the other hand, often leads to long-term absenteeism, frequent job changes or irreversible career disruption.

In this sense, stepping away temporarily may actually protect a career rather than harm it. When continuing to work does more harm than good One of the hardest decisions professionals face is recognising when pushing through is no longer helpful. Persistent warning signs include: Constant exhaustion and poor concentration

Irritability or emotional numbness

Disturbed sleep cycles

Loss of motivation or meaning at work

Frequent physical complaints When these symptoms continue despite rest and begin to affect relationships or daily life, “a career break is required to avoid deeper physical and emotional consequences,” Dr Krishna emphasises.

Creativity, skills and adaptability after a break Contrary to common fears, structured breaks do not erode skills. In fact, they often enhance them. Time away helps rebalance mood-regulating hormones, improve sleep and strengthen coping mechanisms. A break from routine thinking allows the brain to form new connections, improving problem-solving and innovation. Many professionals return with renewed curiosity, faster relearning ability and a broader perspective, qualities essential in today’s changing workplaces. The role organisations must play Normalising mental health breaks is key to removing stigma. Organisations that support structured career breaks, flexible return-to-work options and open conversations around wellbeing are more likely to retain healthier, more engaged professionals.