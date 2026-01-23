Associate Sponsors

Home / Health / First wave of generic semaglutide approvals opens up India market

First wave of generic semaglutide approvals opens up India market

India has entered the first phase of generic semaglutide approvals, with CDSCO clearing multiple formulations for obesity and diabetes, paving the way for lower-cost GLP-1 therapies

Ozempic, Wegovy, Mounjaro, GLP-1 drugs, semaglutide, tirzepatide, weight loss drugs
premium
India enters first wave of generic semaglutide approvals as drugmakers line up obesity and diabetes therapies ahead of the blockbuster drug’s patent expiry. (Photo: AdobeStock)
Anjali Singh Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2026 | 10:02 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
India has entered the first phase of regulatory approvals for generic semaglutide, with multiple domestic drugmakers securing clearances for obesity and metabolic disease therapies. The move paves the way for lower-cost alternatives once patent protections lapse.
 
Semaglutide is a blockbuster GLP-1 receptor agonist innovated by Novo Nordisk and is set to go off patent in March.
 
Over the past few months, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has cleared a wide range of semaglutide formulations for chronic weight management and type-2 diabetes, granted between September and December 2025.
 
On Friday, Sun Pharmaceutical said it had received approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) to manufacture and market a generic semaglutide injection for chronic weight management, marking one of the first formal announcements linked to the latest regulatory clearances. Sun Pharma said it would launch the product under the brand name Noveltreat after the expiry of semaglutide’s patent in India.
 
With this, companies that have received bulk drug and finished formulation approvals include Sun Pharma, Zydus Lifesciences, Alkem Laboratories, and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, in addition to approvals for Novo Nordisk’s Ozempic, Wegovy, and oral semaglutide Rybelsus.
 
Sun Pharma said the approval followed the successful review of a Phase III clinical trial conducted in India. Noveltreat will be offered in five dose strengths — 0.25 mg, 0.5 mg, 1 mg, 1.7 mg and 2.4 mg — administered once weekly through a prefilled pen, with 2.4 mg as the maintenance dose.
 
Multiple manufacturers have lined up their launches. Earlier this month, CDSCO approved finished injectable semaglutide formulations for chronic weight management from Zydus Lifesciences, Sun Pharma and Alkem Laboratories, across a broad range of concentrations and dosing strengths.
 
These products are intended for adults who are obese (BMI 30 or above) or overweight (BMI 27 or above) with at least one weight-related condition such as high blood pressure, diabetes or high cholesterol, and are to be used alongside a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity.
 
Sun Pharma alone received approvals for several solution-for-injection strengths ranging from 0.5 mg/ml to 3.2 mg/ml. Alkem was cleared for step-up doses commonly used in obesity therapy, including 0.25 mg, 0.5 mg, 1 mg, 1.7 mg and 2.4 mg, while Zydus received approval for a 15 mg/3 ml injectable formulation.
 
The approvals come with standard restrictions, including warnings against co-administration with other GLP-1 receptor agonists and limited safety data in patients with a history of pancreatitis.
 
Sun Pharma has said it would also launch semaglutide for diabetes under the brand Sematrinity after patent expiry.
 
India represents a large and rapidly growing opportunity for GLP-1 therapies. According to the National Family Health Survey-5, nearly one in four Indians aged 15-49 is overweight or obese, while the ICMR-INDIAB study estimates that more than 101 million people in the country live with diabetes.
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nipah virus cases in West Bengal: What you should know to stay safe

Career breaks for mental health: A smart investment for long-term growth

Why loud, nightly snoring could be a serious red flag for your health

Budget 2026: Can investment in digital health and AI reshape healthcare?

How long sitting hours and sedentary lifestyles are weakening our hips

Topics :CDSCOObesitydrugsSun Pharma

First Published: Jan 23 2026 | 8:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story