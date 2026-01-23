First wave of generic semaglutide approvals opens up India market

With this, companies that have received bulk drug and finished formulation approvals include Sun Pharma, Zydus Lifesciences, Alkem Laboratories, and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, in addition to approvals for Novo Nordisk’s Ozempic, Wegovy, and oral semaglutide Rybelsus.
Sun Pharma said the approval followed the successful review of a Phase III clinical trial conducted in India. Noveltreat will be offered in five dose strengths — 0.25 mg, 0.5 mg, 1 mg, 1.7 mg and 2.4 mg — administered once weekly through a prefilled pen, with 2.4 mg as the maintenance dose.
Multiple manufacturers have lined up their launches. Earlier this month, CDSCO approved finished injectable semaglutide formulations for chronic weight management from Zydus Lifesciences, Sun Pharma and Alkem Laboratories, across a broad range of concentrations and dosing strengths.