Why loud, nightly snoring could be a serious red flag for your health

Snoring is often brushed off as an annoying but harmless habit, often the subject of household jokes. But doctors warn that loud, regular snoring may be the body’s way of flagging deeper health problems. From disrupted sleep to serious heart risks , persistent snoring deserves attention, not dismissal.

According to Dr Vinit Banga, Director – Neurology, Fortis Hospital, Faridabad, the key lies in understanding when snoring crosses the line from being benign to concerning.

When snoring stops being harmless

Occasional snoring, especially during a cold or after a late night, is usually not a cause for alarm. Trouble begins when it becomes loud, frequent and persistent.

“Snoring ceases to be innocuous when it becomes loud, frequent, and persistent, especially if this happens on most nights,” says Dr Banga. He adds that it becomes a red flag when snoring is accompanied by Choking or gasping

Pauses in breathing

Excessive daytime sleepiness

Morning headaches

Memory or concentration problems

High blood pressure

Apnoea episodes noticed by someone who shares your space

In children, learning or behavioural issues All these signal that sleep quality and oxygen levels may be compromised. What loud snoring could be signalling Chronic snoring is often the tip of the iceberg. One of the most common conditions linked to it is obstructive sleep apnoea, a disorder where breathing repeatedly stops and starts during sleep. Dr Banga notes, “Those who suffer from sleep apnoea are usually not refreshed, abnormally sleepy during the day, and may have poor concentration.”

“Loud, persistent snoring may indicate obstructive sleep apnoea, a condition in which a person stops breathing periodically during sleep,” explains Dr Banga. Other possible causes include obesity-related breathing problems, nasal or throat blockages, hypothyroidism and enlarged tonsils, all of which can reduce oxygen supply to the body during sleep. Long-term health risks Ignoring snoring linked to sleep apnoea can have serious consequences. “Snoring caused by sleep apnoea can indeed contribute to cardiovascular disease, stroke, hypertension and even type 2 diabetes if it remains untreated,” Dr Banga warns. Repeated drops in blood oxygen levels strain the heart and blood vessels, increasing long-term health risks.

Clinicians are reporting a steady rise in patients seeking help for snoring and sleep disorders. Factors include - Increasing obesity

Sedentary lifestyles

High stress levels

Better awareness of sleep health Advances in sleep diagnostics have also made it easier to identify and treat these conditions early. Can snoring be treated? Snoring is manageable in most cases, where it is not associated with a deeper ailment. Treatment options range from simple lifestyle changes to medical interventions: Weight reduction and regular exercise

Avoiding alcohol before bedtime

Sleeping on one’s side

Treating nasal congestion

Maintaining healthy sleep habits For more severe cases, doctors may recommend oral appliances, CPAP therapy for sleep apnoea, or surgery when necessary.