Delhi govt hikes stipend of nursing interns to ₹13,150: Officials

The Delhi government on Tuesday approved a hike in the monthly stipend of government hospital nursing interns from Rs 500 to Rs 13,150 in the first revision in 27 years, officials said on Tuesday.

The decision, taken in a cabinet meeting, will benefit nearly 180 nursing interns from the three nursing colleges attached to the Delhi government's Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, Lok Nayak Hospital, and Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, a health department official told PTI.

Health Minister Pankaj Singh said the revision addresses a long-pending demand of nursing students and aims to provide them parity with MBBS interns.

"For 27 years, this issue was ignored. By raising the stipend to Rs 13,150, we are ensuring that nursing interns receive the dignity, respect and support they deserve," he said.