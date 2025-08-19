Home / Health / From stomach paralysis to vision loss: Ozempic faces over $2 bn lawsuits

From stomach paralysis to vision loss: Ozempic faces over $2 bn lawsuits

Ozempic, the viral weight-loss injection, is now in the dock with $2 billion lawsuits as patients allege stomach paralysis, vision loss, and lasting health damage

Ozempic
Once hailed as a miracle weight-loss shot, Ozempic now faces lawsuits over severe side effects. (Photo: AdobeStock)
Barkha Mathur New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 4:12 PM IST
Ozempic, the diabetes drug turned global weight-loss phenomenon, is under intense legal and medical scrutiny. Once promoted as a breakthrough drug and a safe shortcut to shedding kilos, this injectable is facing over $2 billion in lawsuits in the US, with patients reporting severe side effects ranging from stomach paralysis to vision loss.

Why is Ozempic getting sued?

Ozempic, a glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist originally designed for diabetes, shot to global fame when celebrities and social media influencers started using it for slimming down. Social media feeds were flooded with “before and after” reels, driving demand worldwide.
 
But lawsuits are piling up. According to lawsuittracker.org, more than 1,200 GLP-1 lawsuits have been consolidated into multidistrict litigation in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. Patients reported conditions such as gastroparesis (stomach paralysis), vomiting, and vision problems, alleging that Novo Nordisk failed to provide adequate warnings.
 
The website of the Law Offices of Melinda J Helbock, a San Diego-based firm, notes that the total liability could exceed $2 billion, with numbers expected to rise further.

What does Novo Nordisk have to say?

According to Helbock's website, Novo Nordisk continues to deny wrongdoing, stating that Ozempic is safe when used as directed. However, plaintiffs argue that the company failed to fully disclose the risks, especially for its off-label use in weight loss.
 
The company insists Ozempic is US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved for diabetes only and that labels already warn about gastrointestinal side effects. They argue that off-label weight loss use has exploded beyond its intended scope, thanks to social media hype.
 
But legal experts say the $2 billion lawsuits could be just the beginning.
 
Not all users face severe side effects. Many have lost weight successfully without major issues. But experts warn that, as evident from multiple reports of side effects, short-term gains may come with long-term risks.

What doctors advise for current users

 
Not all users face severe side effects, and many have reported successful weight loss without major issues. Still, experts caution that short-term gains may carry long-term risks.
 
Doctors recommend that those already using Ozempic:
 
  • Schedule regular check-ups for gut health and vision
  • Report persistent nausea, vomiting, or changes in eyesight
  • Consider lifestyle-based weight-loss methods as safer, long-term alternatives
Ozempic is not a magic wand for weight loss. While it can help shed kilos quickly—fueling its popularity—it comes with risks. The mounting billion-dollar lawsuits underscore a wider lesson: in the battle against weight, there is no free lunch. 

For more health updates, follow #HealthWithBS 
This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
 

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 3:55 PM IST

