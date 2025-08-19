From stomach paralysis to vision loss: Ozempic faces over $2 bn lawsuits

Ozempic, the diabetes drug turned global weight-loss phenomenon, is under intense legal and medical scrutiny. Once promoted as a breakthrough drug and a safe shortcut to shedding kilos, this injectable is facing over $2 billion in lawsuits in the US, with patients reporting severe side effects ranging from stomach paralysis to vision loss.

Why is Ozempic getting sued?

Ozempic, a glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist originally designed for diabetes, shot to global fame when celebrities and social media influencers started using it for slimming down. Social media feeds were flooded with “before and after” reels, driving demand worldwide.

But lawsuits are piling up. According to lawsuittracker.org, more than 1,200 GLP-1 lawsuits have been consolidated into multidistrict litigation in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. Patients reported conditions such as gastroparesis (stomach paralysis), vomiting, and vision problems, alleging that Novo Nordisk failed to provide adequate warnings.

The website of the Law Offices of Melinda J Helbock, a San Diego-based firm, notes that the total liability could exceed $2 billion, with numbers expected to rise further. What does Novo Nordisk have to say? According to Helbock's website, Novo Nordisk continues to deny wrongdoing, stating that Ozempic is safe when used as directed. However, plaintiffs argue that the company failed to fully disclose the risks, especially for its off-label use in weight loss. The company insists Ozempic is US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved for diabetes only and that labels already warn about gastrointestinal side effects. They argue that off-label weight loss use has exploded beyond its intended scope, thanks to social media hype.