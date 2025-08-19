Cancer warning signs in women that doctors urge you not to ignore

Cancer in women is often detected late, not because it develops silently, but because its early warning signs are either overlooked or mistaken for everyday health issues. Doctors warn that paying attention to unusual changes in the body can make all the difference between early treatment and advanced-stage disease.

"Often women prioritise the health of their family members over their own health and this leads to avoidance or delay of seeking care. Some women dismiss their symptoms as simply 'normal' hormonal changes, stress, or age. Some women may be scared of their diagnosis, or too embarrassed to discuss intimate type symptoms. Other factors may include access to healthcare and cultural stigma all leading to the women delaying seeking the care they need," said Dr Ravi Jaiswal, senior consultant oncology, Ramakrishna CARE Hospitals.

Commonly detected cancers Dr Deepak Chhabra, surgical oncologist, GI, HPB, MIS & Robotics, Lilavati Hospital Mumbai, shared the most common cancers seen in women: Breast cancer – slight lumps, swelling, discolouration or nipple anomalies are ignored.

Ovarian cancer – usually accompanied by bloating, belly pain, and indigestion.

Cervical cancer – abnormal vaginal discharge or bleeding is most often overlooked.

Colorectal cancer – bloody stools or changed bowel habits are explained as diet-related or due to piles. "They usually reach medical attention in late stages as early manifestations are imitations of ordinary benign disorders," said Dr Chhabra. Warning signs women often ignore Unexplained weight changes: Sudden loss or gain without lifestyle change may indicate pancreatic, liver, or Sudden loss or gain without lifestyle change may indicate pancreatic, liver, or colon cancer

Persistent cough: Lasting more than two weeks, especially with blood, can signal lung cancer or leukaemia Difficulty swallowing: Ongoing discomfort may point to throat, stomach, lung, or thyroid cancers Skin changes: Follow the ABCDE rule for melanoma — asymmetry, border irregularity, colour variation, diameter >6 mm, or evolving moles Stomach pain and nausea: Persistent cramps may suggest oesophageal, stomach, pancreatic, or colorectal cancer Frequent bloating: Ongoing bloating beyond digestion or menstruation may be linked to ovarian or uterine cancer Chronic headaches: Severe, sudden headaches without migraine history could indicate brain cancer or lymphoma Unexplained pain: Persistent back, abdominal, or joint pain may relate to ovarian, bone, or other cancers

Differentiating harmless from worrying symptoms Not all irregularities indicate cancer, but persistence matters. "For instance, occasional bloating may be harmless, but daily bloating for weeks is concerning. Fatigue differs from exhaustion that doesn’t resolve with rest. If a symptom is unusual, lasts longer than expected, or disrupts daily life, consult a doctor," said Dr Jaiswal. Experts advise medical checks for any symptom lasting more than two weeks. Importance of screening and self-checks "Self-checks and screening are crucial. Monthly breast self-exams after menstruation can detect early lumps. Mammography helps find breast cancer before it is palpable. Pap smears should be done every three years until 45, and every five years between 50 and 65. Unfortunately, ovarian and endometrial cancers lack reliable screening tests, making awareness vital," said Dr Parnamita Bhattacharya, Gynaecologist, Calcutta Medical Research Institute.

Dr Chhabra added, "HPV screening, colonoscopy, and pelvic ultrasound greatly improve chances of early detection." Dr Jaiswal stressed vigilance in women over 40 for breast and gynaecological cancers, while young women must also be alert as cervical and breast cancers can appear before 40. Role of lifestyle, stress, and genetics "Genetics play a significant role — BRCA mutations raise breast and ovarian cancer risk. A family history of cancer must be disclosed to doctors. Lifestyle risks include smoking, obesity, poor diet, multiple sexual partners, and HPV infection. PCOS and long-term obesity heighten endometrial cancer risk," said Dr Bhattacharya.