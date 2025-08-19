Eating 50 almonds a day may cut oxidative stress, protect DNA, finds study

What the study shows
- Reduced oxidative DNA damage, shown by lower levels of 8-hydroxy-2’-deoxyguanosine (8-OHdG).
- Lower lipid peroxidation, indicated by decreased malondialdehyde (MDA) levels, reflecting less damage to cell membranes.
- Reduced uric acid (UA) levels, associated with lower inflammation and improved heart health.
- Increased superoxide dismutase (SOD) activity, a key antioxidant enzyme protecting cells from damage.
- Smaller doses of almonds (below 60 grams daily) showed little to no significant benefit on these biomarkers.
Keeping a check on oxidative stress
- Higher cancer risk through DNA damage.
- Plaque build-up in arteries, increasing risk of heart attack.
- Kidney damage and potential failure requiring dialysis.
- Neurological diseases such as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and multiple sclerosis.
- Dementia due to neuron loss.
- Respiratory conditions like asthma and COPD.
- Chronic inflammation in rheumatoid arthritis.
What makes almonds powerful
- Vitamin E (a-tocopherol) – a potent antioxidant that protects cell membranes.
- Polyphenols and flavonoids – compounds that combat inflammation and DNA damage.
- Monounsaturated fats and fibre – beneficial for heart health and digestion.
What doctors say
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹810
1 Year
₹67/Month
Super Saver
₹1,170
2 Years
₹48/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app