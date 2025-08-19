Eating 50 almonds a day may cut oxidative stress, protect DNA, finds study

For more health updates, follow #HealthWithBS

This report is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.

"We do not have to take all our Vitamin E from almonds. We can always replace it with kiwi, mango, peanuts, spinach, broccoli, pumpkin. For polyphenols and flavonoids, we can replace it with herbs, spices, grapes, pomegranate, apple, plums, onions, flax seed, green tea. Magnesium can be obtained through lentils, chickpeas, soybeans, banana, avocado. We can obtain a healthy fats from other nuts, seeds, olives, coconut. So whatever nutrients almond has which supports and protects our DNA can be obtained via alternate foods," added Dr Dang.