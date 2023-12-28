Home / Health / Delhi govt orders genome sequencing for all Covid cases to detect JN.1

Delhi govt orders genome sequencing for all Covid cases to detect JN.1

Bharadwaj said directions have been issued to run awareness campaigns on bus stops and other areas

Photo: Freepik
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 28 2023 | 1:23 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Thursday said he has reiterated directions for carrying out genome sequencing of positive cases so that cases of JN.1 variant can be confirmed.

Talking to PTI Video, he said the government has ramped up Covid testing, with 636 tests conducted on Wednesday.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Bharadwaj had on Wednesday confirmed Delhi's first case of JN. 1 variant.

"I have reiterated the directions for genome sequencing of all the positive cases, so that the number of cases of new variants can be confirmed. Yesterday, three variants were confirmed, of which two were of the old Omicron variant and the new one is JN.1 variant. The good thing is that the patient diagnosed with the new variant, who was hospitalised, has been discharged," he told PTI Video.

He said the patient was a 52-year-old woman who got admitted to the hospital since she got a little worried.

"She did not have any severe issues," he added.

The minister said that four patients are currently in hospital. He also urged people who have been unwell for a long time to avoid crowded places.

Bharadwaj said directions have been issued to run awareness campaigns on bus stops and other areas.

Also Read

Covid-positive samples sent for genome sequencing in Delhi as cases spike

Centre holds meeting on Covid, asks states to ramp up genome sequencing

JN.1 Covid variant: States issue advisories, Mandaviya holds review meet

Covid New Variant: Everything you need to know about JN.1 found in Kerala

Serum Institute of India to apply for licence of JN.1 Covid variant vaccine

Govt well prepared: Health Minister on 34 cases of JN.1 variant in K'taka

Covid-19 back this winter but vaccine makers have limited stockpiles

Private hospitals hesitate to procure Covid-19 vaccine amidst JN.1 surge

Delhi seeing 3-4 Covid cases every day: State health minister Bharadwaj

Trade generics growth to dent value expansion of domestic drug market

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :CoronavirusDelhi governmentCoronavirus TestscoronaSaurabh Bharadwaj

First Published: Dec 28 2023 | 1:23 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story