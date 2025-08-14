Diet, workout, mindset that keep 'Coolie' star Rajinikanth energetic at 74

Decades after his debut, Rajinikanth’s on-screen magnetism remains undimmed. In an industry known for its demanding schedules, Thalaiva stands out not just for his stardom but also for his stamina.

Anchored in simplicity, discipline, and mindful living, here are five habits that have kept Coolie star fit, healthy, and ageing gracefully:

1. Early starts and consistent workouts

According to media reports, Rajinikanth begins his day at 5 am with morning jogs. His workout also includes swimming, strength training, and cardio, along with occasional dance practice to keep his movements sharp.

2. Yoga, meditation, and kriya practice

Yoga and breathing exercises are central to his routine, reported The Health Site. In an interview cited by Telugu movie entertainment website Cinejosh, Rajinikanth credited over 20 years of Kriya Yoga practice for boosting his energy, focus, and inner calm.