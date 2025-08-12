Home / Health / Blowing a conch shell could help manage moderate sleep apnoea, study finds

Blowing a conch shell could help manage moderate sleep apnoea, study finds

Indian trial finds that regular conch shell blowing may improve sleep quality, reduce breathing interruptions, and ease daytime sleepiness in people with moderate obstructive sleep apnoea

Conch blowing
A new Indian study finds blowing a conch shell may ease moderate sleep apnoea symptoms by improving muscle tone and sleep quality. (Photo: AdobeStock)
Sarjna Rai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 5:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The traditional Indian practice of blowing a conch shell—or shankh—may offer a surprising, low-cost aid for managing moderate obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA), a new study suggests.
 
OSA occurs when the upper airway repeatedly collapses during sleep, causing pauses in breathing, loud snoring, and poor sleep quality. The gold standard treatment, continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP), is highly effective but often suffers from poor patient adherence.
 
Researchers from the Eternal Heart Care Centre and Research Institute in Jaipur explored whether blowing a shankh could be an alternative for people with moderate OSA who struggle with standard treatments.
 

Inside the study approach

 
The randomised controlled trial, published in the European Respiratory Journal Open Research, involved 30 adults diagnosed with moderate OSA. Participants were split into two groups:
 
Intervention group: Trained to blow a left-turned shankh for at least 15 minutes a day, five days a week, for six months.
Control group: Performed deep breathing exercises for the same duration and frequency.
 
Assessments included
  • Epworth Sleepiness Scale (ESS) for daytime sleepiness
  • Pittsburgh Sleep Quality Index (PSQI) for sleep quality
  • Apnoea-hypopnoea index (AHI) for monitoring bodily functions during sleep
 

Impressive results after six months

 
The conch-blowing group showed notable improvements compared to the control group:
 
  • Daytime sleepiness was reduced by 34 per cent
  • 30 per cent showed marked improvement in overall sleep hygiene.
  • Approximately 20 per cent reduction in the AHI signifying that episodes where breathing stops completely (apnoea) or partially (hypopnoea) dropped by about one-fifth
  • Sleep quality improved significantly
 
They also had better oxygen saturation and reduced body mass index (BMI). 
Measuring the impact of shankh blowing on sleep apnoea. (Photo: AI generated)
 

How blowing a conch shell helps

 
Blowing a shankh involves deep inhalation followed by forceful exhalation through the shell’s narrow opening, generating vibrations. This acts as a form of respiratory muscle training, similar to playing wind instruments, which has also been shown to help in OSA.
 
The study says that the benefits of shankh blowing comes likely from strengthening the upper airway muscles, making them less likely to collapse during sleep. The intervention group also showed a noticeable reduction in neck size, which may induce upper airway remodelling that helps improve breathing.
 

A public health challenge

 
A 2023 systematic review published in Sleep Medicine Reviews estimated the overall prevalence of obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA) in India at 11 per cent, affecting 13 per cent of men and 5 per cent of women. Based on these figures, around 104 million working-age Indians are living with OSA, including 47 million with moderate-to-severe forms. This represents a major public health challenge for the country and adds significantly to the global burden of the disease.
 
According to the researchers, the conch shell-blowing trial was first of its kind and conducted on a relatively small sample size. They stressed that larger, multi-centre studies are needed to confirm these findings and fully establish its role as a tool for OSA. 
 
For more health updates, follow #HealthWithBS

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

New Covid variant on the rise in US: What you need to know about XFG

Cannabis addiction triples oral cancer risk in just five years, study finds

Cult Fit co-founder's realistic weight loss lessons for lasting results

Zydus gets USFDA approval for a high blood pressure to treat angina

ChatGPT salt swap advice lands man in hospital with bromide poisoning

Topics :Health with BSBS Web ReportsSleep disordersSleep disruptions

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 5:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story