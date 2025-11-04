Is your doctor too far away? Why distance may be risking your health

How much distance is too much?

The study found that 13 per cent of Ontarians have to travel more than 30 km to see their family physician. These patients were not only less likely to visit their doctor regularly; they were also over 40 per cent more likely to land in the emergency room for non-urgent conditions. Distance to care, it turns out, can create a real-life barrier to good health, the study authors said.

Does living close to your doctor improve continuity of care?

Patients who lived close to their doctor had much better continuity of care as they were far more likely to see the same doctor regularly. This personal, ongoing relationship between patient and physician, according to the study, is a cornerstone of preventive health care, especially for those with long-term conditions.