Home / Health / Is your doctor too far away? Why distance may be risking your health

Is your doctor too far away? Why distance may be risking your health

Patients living more than 30 kilometres from their doctor are less likely to get regular check-ups and more likely to visit emergency rooms, a new study in CMAJ warns

healthcare, doctor
Long distance to doctors linked to poorer care, finds a new study. (Photo: AdobeStock)
Barkha Mathur New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 3:25 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
What if seeing your doctor meant driving more than 30 kilometres, and so you either skip the check-up or end up in a nearby emergency room instead? A new study has found that many people are doing exactly that because their family doctor is simply too far away.  The study, titled “Distance to primary care and its association with health care use and quality of care in Ontario: a cross-sectional study”, published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal (CMAJ), looked at almost 10 million people in Ontario, Canada, and discovered that those who live more than 30 kilometres from their family doctor are less likely to get regular check-ups or cancer screenings and more likely to visit the ER for non-urgent issues.

How much distance is too much?

The study found that 13 per cent of Ontarians have to travel more than 30 km to see their family physician. These patients were not only less likely to visit their doctor regularly; they were also over 40 per cent more likely to land in the emergency room for non-urgent conditions. Distance to care, it turns out, can create a real-life barrier to good health, the study authors said.

Does living close to your doctor improve continuity of care?

Patients who lived close to their doctor had much better continuity of care as they were far more likely to see the same doctor regularly. This personal, ongoing relationship between patient and physician, according to the study, is a cornerstone of preventive health care, especially for those with long-term conditions.

What do researchers suggest to fix the gap?

The researchers say the findings should prompt policymakers to rethink how and where primary care is offered. They suggest ensuring that no one is more than 30 km away from their family physician as a key reform priority.
 
This study provides a clear starting point for solutions that could bring healthcare closer to those who need it most. Whether through strategic placement of clinics, telemedicine options, or incentivising doctors to practise in underserved areas, the study calls for a change in the way healthcare is made accessible to people. 

Since you're already here

…and clearly interested in your health, take a moment to explore our varied range of stories on wellness, medical research, and public health insights.

For more health updates, follow #HealthWithBS 
This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Why unlicensed alternate medicines may be harming kidneys in Telangana now

Heat could kill 46 people per hour in South Asia by 2045, study finds

How the air you breathe could be silently harming your brain health

1 in 9 persons tested found positive for infectious disease in ICMR study

'Lifestyle disorders pushing India towards kidney disease epidemic'

Topics :Health with BSBS Web ReportsIndian healthcareHealth Ministryhealth news

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 3:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story