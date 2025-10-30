Thursday, October 30, 2025 | 04:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Men get breast cancer too, but most find out far too late, say doctors

Men get breast cancer too, but most find out far too late, say doctors

Breast cancer affects men too, yet most don't know the symptoms. Experts explain warning signs, risks, and why awareness matters

male breast cancer, breast cancer in men

Breast cancer in men is rare but often detected late due to poor awareness. (Photo: AdobeStock)

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 3:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

When we hear the word breast cancer, most of us hardly imagine a man standing in that frame. But men, too, can develop it, and because awareness is so low, many are diagnosed late. Doctors say the lack of information, stigma, and confusion with benign conditions like gynecomastia often delay treatment, making the disease more dangerous than it needs to be.
 
According to Dr Vaishali Zamre, Director and Head, Breast Cancer Centre, Andromeda Cancer Hospital, male breast cancer (MBC) exists, and awareness around it is alarmingly low. “Male breast cancer survivors hesitate to discuss this concern openly due to awkwardness. As a result, it remains hidden from public understanding,” she said.
 

Male breast cancer: not rare enough to ignore

According to a February 2025 report in The Lancet, male breast cancer accounts for around 1 per cent of all breast cancers and roughly 0.3 per cent of all male cancers worldwide. The number sounds small until you realise that most cases are discovered late, when the disease has already advanced.
 
Dr Zamre notes that while Indian registry data confirm the rarity of male breast cancer, cases are steadily showing up in tertiary hospitals. Global analyses also reveal a gradual rise over past decades, mostly due to an ageing population and improved detection.

Who is most at risk?

Most men in India diagnosed with breast cancer are in their late 50s to early 60s. But age is not the only factor at play — family history and certain biological conditions also raise the odds.

According to Dr Zamre, “Risk factors include BRCA mutations, hormonal imbalance, obesity, liver disease, testicular disorders, and prior chest irradiation.” She adds that Indian data show a tendency for central subareolar tumours and delayed diagnosis, which means that the cancer starts right behind the nipple and often goes unnoticed for months.
 
Dr Zamre stresses that “any persistent lump, nipple discharge or retraction must not be ignored.” A simple clinical exam, breast imaging, and a core-needle biopsy can make all the difference between early detection and late regret.
 
For men with a family history of breast or ovarian cancer, structured screening discussions are strongly advised. Male BRCA carriers should start breast awareness and annual clinical exams from age 35, and mammography from 50 (or earlier if another male family member had breast cancer).

Is male breast cancer biologically different from female breast cancer?

Biologically, most male breast cancers are hormone receptor-positive, meaning they respond well to hormone-blocking treatments like tamoxifen. Nearly 90–95 per cent are oestrogen receptor-positive and usually human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-negative.
 
However, because men’s breast tissue is smaller, cancers tend to grow centrally and are noticed later. “These factors favour good treatment response,” Dr Zamre explains, “but late presentation worsens survival. Early detection remains the biggest game-changer.”

How can men tell the difference between a harmless lump and something serious?

According to Dr Zamre, gynecomastia (benign enlargement) is often soft, rubbery, and tender, while cancerous lumps are usually hard, irregular, and painless.
 
Men should watch out for:
  • A firm lump near or behind the nipple
  • Nipple retraction or discharge (especially bloody or serous)
  • Skin dimpling or thickening
  • Swelling under the arm
“If you are unsure, don’t wait. A mammogram, ultrasound, and biopsy can provide clarity quickly,” said Dr Zamre.

This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
 

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 3:29 PM IST

